Why Do Couples Start to Spend Less Time Together Before a Divorce in Phoenix?

Phoenix, AZ – One of the most consistent signs that a divorce is upcoming is when two spouses simply do not have time for each other. There are a number of different reasons for this, and some couples may even choose a legal separation before finalizing their divorce where they can start to live apart before formally ending the marriage. In the time period before one or both partners file for divorce, there are usually signs that increasingly separate lives are not appropriate for a continued marriage.

Changing priorities

Over time, people can start to have career and financial changes. This may mean spending more time and work or traveling as necessary. A major career change can affect every aspect of someone’s life and start to strain their marriage. Aside from careers and finances, some people have personality changes and different interests as they age. This can also start to become a problem for married couples if someone’s hobbies and other interests cause them to spend more time apart. It is very common for people to meet new romantic partners in this way as well, which can lead to infidelity in a strained marriage.

Financial issues

When a couple is apart, they may lose track of each other’s financial commitments. This makes it more common for things like credit card debt, gambling, or other forms of excessive spending to create problems for the spouses. This is especially true if it is done in secret. Long term financial problems and debt are actually one of the most common reasons that marriages end in divorce.

The possibility of abandonment

It is always possible that when a couple is not together for extended periods of time, one of them may simply abandon the marriage in various ways by moving or starting a new life without telling the other person. Because of this possibility, abandonment was considered a traditional fault based ground to end a marriage.

Preparation for the procedures to end a marriage

When one spouse decides to get a divorce, then can quickly have papers served on the other for any reason at all. This is the no fault divorce system, and at least one party to the marriage can say that their relationship has broken down and end the marriage without a specific finding of adultery, abuse, or abandonment. Each person should get their own legal advice from their own attorney, and start to prepare as quickly as possible.

