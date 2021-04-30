Why Do You Need a Philadelphia Sexual Harassment Lawyer?

Working with a qualified Philadelphia sexual harassment lawyer helps ensure you will file your claim in the best jurisdiction for your case. They will ensure you meet all the deadlines to keep your claim alive.

No employee should ever face sexual harassment in the Philadelphia workplace. It is degrading, humiliating, and illegal. Yet, it happens every day.

Employers may not harass employees; however, many allow it to happen. They tell employees that it is only illegal if it comes from a person working at the company. They tell employees that interns and sub-contractors cannot sue for sexual harassment because they are not full-time paid employees.

They state these lies for one of two reasons. Your employer may believe these statements are true. However, your employer may want to cut their losses and do not believe you will pursue any actions.

The laws are clear. Anyone working in a company is considered an employee for the purposes of claiming sexual harassment. Furthermore, the law prohibits sexual harassment from anyone within a company, including the following:

Customers

Clients

Vendors

Sub-contractors

Contractors

Employers

Supervisors

Managers

Coworkers

Paid or Unpaid Interns

The law may be on your side, but you may never know it. A qualified sexual harassment lawyer in Philadelphia can help you understand your rights and stand up to your employer.

What are My Rights Against Sexual Harassment in the Philadelphia Workplace?

Any employee or job applicant has the right to a workplace free from sexual harassment. Under the law, anyone who works within a company is considered an employee deserving of protection. The law does not discriminate against full or part-time employees, paid or unpaid interns, or subcontractors hired to complete temporary assignments.

Furthermore, the ultimate disciplinary action lies with your employer. If you experience harassment in the workplace, your employer must act once you bring it to his attention.

When an employer said that your client or vendor could not receive discipline for sexual harassment in your workplace, they lied. Your employer must inform the client or vendor that sexual harassment is unacceptable.

If the harassment continues, your employer must take action to prevent that person from entering your facility. At the very least, your employer must ensure that the client or vendor does not have any interactions with you.

If the treatment goes ignored or your employer’s efforts are insufficient, you have the right to file a lawsuit. Furthermore, if your employer chooses to retaliate against you for reporting your concerns, you have a right to stand up and receive compensation.

How Can a Lawyer Better My Chances of Winning My Lawsuit?

If you lived in Philadelphia and worked in New York City, a New York City sexual harassment lawyer could help you file your sexual harassment lawsuit against your employer. However, if you work in Philadelphia, you need a Philadelphia sexual harassment lawyer to help you file your sexual harassment claim.

Your Philadelphia sexual harassment lawyer can guide you through the entire process. Federal and state laws protect you from workplace sexual harassment. However, you must choose which court fits your needs most. Filing a claim in federal court requires you to file a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) within 300 days of the date of the last incident.

On the other hand, state laws allow you to file your lawsuit in state court, or you may file with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission. You may also choose to file the claim directly in state court as well. The state provides you 180 days to file your claim. If you file under the Philadelphia Fair Practices Ordinance, you have 300 days to file your claim.

Working with a qualified Philadelphia sexual harassment lawyer helps ensure you will file your claim in the best jurisdiction for your case. They will ensure you meet all the deadlines to keep your claim alive.

Finally, your dedicated Philadelphia sexual harassment lawyer will help fight against your employer’s arguments against your claim. They will help draft a case that is compelling and tells your story honestly.

A truly talented Philadelphia sexual harassment lawyer knows how the courts in and around Philadelphia work. They can help you prepare for each step of the case, from the initial filing to the final judgment.

If you are the victim of sexual harassment, you deserve a qualified, dedicated, and compassionate sexual harassment lawyer. The sexual harassment lawyers at the Derek Smith Law Group can help.