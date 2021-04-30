Faribault Foods Recalls Certain Canned Bean Products Amid Botulism Fears

Earlier this week, Faribault Foods issued a recall for canned black beans that might have compromised seals.

Faribault Foods, a nonperishable food manufacturer, recently issued a voluntary recall for three types of canned bean products over concerns there “could be compromised and at-risk of harboring harmful botulism bacteria.” This is a serious problem because when the integrity of the seal is compromised, bacteria like Clostridium botulinum can leak into the can and contaminate the product. Clostridium botulinum is one of the most common types of bacteria associated with this issue. It’s a toxin that can cause botulism.

The affected products were distributed to retailers across the country. The specific products included in the recall are as follows:

S&W Organic Black Beans (15 oz) with a “Best By” date of JAN 31 2023 and lot code 1329A 032 21

S&W Organic Black Beans (15 oz) with a “Best By” date of FEB 01 2023 and lot code 1329A 033 21

S&W Organic Black Beans (15 oz) with a “Best By” date of FEB 02 2023 and lot code 1329A 034 21

S&W Organic Black Beans (15 oz) with a “Best By” date of FEB 03 2023 and lot code 1329A 035 21

Organic Black Beans (15 oz) with a “Best By” date of FEB 03 2023 and lot code 981A 035 21

Organic Chili Beans (15 oz) with a “Best By” date of FEB 04 2023 and lot code 978A 036 21

Anyone who has the affected products should toss them or return them for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Faribault Foods at 1-888-210-6440, or email phutton@faribaultfoods.com.

