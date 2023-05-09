Why is BAC Important in a DUI Case?

It can be confusing to understand whether a person was in actual physical control or not, and this is where a lawyer can step in and help them navigate through their case.

The blood alcohol content (BAC) of the driver is evidence of how impaired they were at the time of the accident. Calculating the drivers BAC off of a breath, urine, or blood test is extremely important and can turn the case around entirely based on the results found. For this reason, one of the first moves that an officer will make when a suspected driver is stopped is request they give their BAC.

Drivers have the liberty to accept or refuse this test. However, it is very important to understand that there will be immediate consequences should they choose not to comply. Drivers who turn down officers who ask for a BAC will have their license taken away immediately and it will be suspended for a year. When the case goes before a judge and jury, they will decide whether the DUI charge should be given or not and what penalties should be dished out. If a person is found innocent and their charges dropped but they refuse to give their BAC, they will still have their license suspended for a year. This is a serious penalty not many drivers know about , and if motorists want to learn more about their DUI case and what steps they should make which are best for them, they should first get in touch with qualified lawyers who can help them.

If the drivers BAC levels are above 0.08%, they will be charged with a simple DUI. However, if their BAC is very high and above 0.15%, then they will likely be charged with an extreme DUI and this increases their potential penalties by a significant amount.

Tucson DUI lawyers who are experienced and who have dealt with similar cases in the past can help drivers navigate through this difficult time in a manner which keeps their best interests in mind. When a person hires Arizona DUI lawyers to help them with their case, they won’t make detrimental mistakes and they will know which statements and defense to stick with to improv their chances of having their charges dropped. After being pulled over, one of the first things drivers should do is ask to speak with DUI lawyers. Once the DUI accident lawyers are on board, they can help turn the case around for the better, even if a person feels like they do not have any hope.

DUI Charges for Drivers Who Have Physical Control on the Vehicle in Tucson, Arizona

In Arizona, the law entails that any intoxicated driver who is sitting in the driver’s seat while the car is turned on can be charged with DUI. Whether the vehicle was moving or not, they can still face charges because of how close they were to driving.

It can be confusing to understand whether a person was in actual physical control or not, and this is where a lawyer can step in and help them navigate through their case.