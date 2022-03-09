Why is Truck Driving in Missouri Regulated?

The average collision involving a semi truck and other vehicles in the United States tends to cost somewhere between a few hundred thousand and several million dollars.

Kansas City, MO – Truck accidents in Kansas City tend to be very serious in terms of both the financial and human cost of a collision. It is common for severe or fatal injuries to follow the crash, and other kinds of damage to vehicles and property nearby tends to be very expensive as well. Because of these problems, the trucking industry is highly regulated at both the state and federal level. These regulations include who is able to drive a commercial vehicle legally, the dimensions and weight of the truck, and insurance issues. If someone is hurt by a truck driver in Missouri, they can speak with an attorney and bring a lawsuit for compensation.

Driver behavior and errors

Because truck drivers have to be on the road for several hours each day, it is much more likely that they will make a mistake at some point. For insurance purposes, these are usually considered high risk drivers. Things like distracted driving, fatigued driving, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol are known problems in the trucking industry. Drivers are required to take breaks, limit their total driving hours each day, and keep records of their time behind the wheel. As a deterrent from fatigued or intoxicated driving, truckers who violate these regulations can face serious consequences, including the loss of their commercial driver’s license.

The costs of a truck crash

Truck collisions tend to be several times more expensive than an average collision that involves only standard sized motor vehicles. Companies that own fleets of vehicles are required to purchase special insurance that can cover large amounts of losses. The average collision involving a semi truck and other vehicles in the United States tends to cost somewhere between a few hundred thousand and several million dollars. Because of this potential for great costs associated with property damage, medical treatment, and the loss of life, trucking regulations try to limit the possibility that a serious problem will occur on the roads and result in an accident.

Lawsuits against trucking companies

The businesses that own and operate trucks also have a financial incentive to keep their drivers safe. A lawsuit by a truck accident victim can ask for various forms of compensation that can quickly add up. Even if the company has insurance, their rates may increase substantially after a crash, or they may be liable for paying some of the damages on their own. These businesses usually have some kind of additional safety training for drivers to help avoid crashes.

Additional assistance after a truck collision

