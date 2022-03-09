Walmart Brand Tortilla Chips Recalled Due to Potential Contamination

A voluntary recall was recently issued for certain bags of Great Value tortilla chips.

If you’re a fan of tortilla chips, listen up. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for certain bags of Great Value Walmart brand tortilla chips. Why? Well, according to the notice, the chips might contain pieces of metal.

At the moment, the recall includes the 13-ounce bags of Great Value Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips. The UPC is 78742-11453. The Best-by date is May 23, 2022, and the lot codes are 122051## and 123051##.

So far, about 25,550 bags of chips, or 2,555 cases of chips, have been recalled so far. Unfortunately, it is not yet known how the contamination happened, and retailers are working hard to remove the potentially contaminated products from store shelves.

Fortunately, there have been no injury reports linked to this particular recall. If you think you consumed chips with metal pieces, contact your healthcare professional immediately. If you think you may have some of the recalled chips in your pantry, you should either toss them in the trash or return them for a refund.

