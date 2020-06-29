Why It’s Important to Choose Only the Best Los Angeles DUI Attorney

You don’t need to have the hardest of times dealing with the consequences of driving under the influence as long as you have someone who can advocate for you during the criminal prosecution.

Facing DUI (driving under the influence) charges in Los Angeles can be a traumatic experience. Given the harsh penalties associated with this crime, it might seem like the end of the world because they can have a life-changing impact on you and your family. Thus, it’s crucial to have the best attorney who can fight for your case and help you get out of this legal mess.

However, with a variety of Los Angeles lawyers offering their legal services, picking someone without doing a background check can only make the situation worse. So, when you’ve been arrested for DUI, looking for the best legal professional should be your foremost priority.

Here are a few key reasons why you must pick only the best DUI attorney in Los Angeles:

They Understand How the Criminal Justice System Works

Typically, the best DUI attorneys know and understand the ins and outs of the criminal justice system. This means that they’re familiar with the court processes, up-to-date with the latest DUI laws, rules, and requirements, and have strong connections with the local prosecutors and judges.

In such a case, they can get the most out of their knowledge and expertise to provide you with the best defense possible and make the entire court proceeding less stressful. Also, they know what to do in these situations and handle all the legal work to safeguard your interests.

They Can Build a Strong Case For You

When you’re convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) offense, you will have to fulfill the terms of your penalties. Unfortunately, these penalties can have a long-term effect on your life. So, if you don’t want to be convicted, it’s essential to hire only the best DUI attorney Los Angeles who can effectively advocate for you in court.

Below are the things they can do to build a strong case for you:

Review all the documents about your case and look for loopholes that can help remove the weaknesses of your situation

Collect all the essential evidence that can strongly support your defense

Use questions in a way that they support the evidence collected to be in your favor

Raise some valid defenses, such as questioning the validity of the traffic stop, constitutionality of the search and seizure, administration of the blood, breath, or urine tests, and many more

They Can Get a Lesser Sentence For You

When you’re arrested for a DUI charge for the first time in Los Angeles, you can request a plea bargain with the assistance of the best attorney in your area. When you do a plea bargain, you have higher chances of getting a lesser sentence, with drastically reduced penalties. This is how a dedicated attorney can help you. Using their experiences in handling cases similar to yours, they can represent you on your behalf to navigate the plea bargaining process smoothly.

For instance, they can advise you not to contest your guilt or plead guilty in exchange for a lesser offense. As a result, you no longer need to go through the complicated process of trying a DUI case. Although you’re still charged for a lower class of crime, the penalties involved might not include prison time, payment of hefty fines, and suspension of your driver’s license. However, these will all depend on the crime charged against you.

They Can Save You Money

Being caught for driving under the influence is also financially draining. Aside from the payment of fines and other monetary penalties, you also need to spend money on some legal fees. And, the more time you spend on the trial, the more you have to shell out money until your case is resolved.

Due to this inconvenience, choosing only the best Los Angeles criminal lawyer will make a lot of sense. Most reputable legal professionals are equipped with adequate knowledge about DUI and other substantial laws. They know how to analyze your case and get the most out of its strengths, as well as downplay the weaknesses, resulting in a faster and smoother trial process and reduced time in court.

When this happens, you can potentially save some money while keeping a knowledgeable attorney on your side.

Final Takeaway

Ideally, it’s the lawyer’s primary duty to protect the rights and fight for their clients’ freedom until the end. With the points mentioned above, it’s no question how important it is to hire and work with the best DUI attorney in Los Angeles who will give all the effort to obtain the best possible outcome for your situation.

Lastly, regardless of your circumstances, you don’t need to have the hardest of times dealing with the consequences of driving under the influence as long as you have someone who can advocate for you during the criminal prosecution.