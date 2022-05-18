Why There are DUI Checkpoints in Jacksonville

One of the main reasons that these checkpoints are conducted is to catch drivers before they cause an accident.

Jacksonville, FL – Florida and other states have attempted to enforce laws against driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol in various ways. One method of enforcement that is legal in some but not all states is a DUI checkpoint to catch drunk drivers. There are limitations on how the government can conduct these kinds of checks and obstruct traffic, but drivers in Jacksonville and other cities may go through a DUI checkpoint at certain times.

Attorneys near me who have experience with accident lawsuits can meet with local victims of drunk drivers and talk about getting compensation.

How DUI checkpoints can be done legally

Various cases that have analyzed checkpoints in the state placed rules on how DUI checkpoints can be conducted. For example, drivers must be stopped in a consistent manner, and law enforcement cannot let some vehicles go through the checkpoint while stopping others. The police are supposed to only ask certain questions and make the stop as quick and efficient as possible until they detect evidence that the person is intoxicated. Police departments are also supposed to publish written guidelines that describe the operating procedures that will be used at the checkpoint.

Drunk driving accidents

One of the main reasons that these checkpoints are conducted is to catch drivers before they cause an accident. It has long been known that drunk drivers are responsible for many serious injuries and fatalities on the roads in Florida and other states. Drivers who are caught will face a license suspension, fines, jail time, and other conditions as part of their sentence. However, there are non-criminal issues related to financial losses that are relevant as well. Jacksonville accident lawyers have the ability to sue any driver who causes an accident, including those who did so because of intoxication.

Injury lawsuits and intoxicated drivers

Drivers who cause an accident while in violation of Florida’s DUI law can face consequences in civil court. Negligence laws in the state allow any driver who was responsible for a crash to be sued, and they must pay out various kinds of compensation. Jacksonville DUI accident lawyers help with the process to demonstrate how the defendant was at fault through the use of evidence, and then negotiate a settlement on the victim’s behalf. They do not necessarily need to prove that the person was drunk or convicted in criminal court to be successful in getting money for their clients. The amount of the settlement can change based on the victim’s specific injuries and other documented losses.

Drunk driving accident lawyers are available in Florida

USAttorneys.com is a referral service that can help anyone who needs to speak to a lawyer. For help with the process to get connected with a local legal professional, call 800-672-3103.