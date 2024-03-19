Why Utah’s Compassion for Defendant Mental Health Matters

It’s no secret that our criminal justice system has struggled to address how it should treat defendants with mental health conditions. But, as attitudes regarding mental health have evolved around the country, Utah finds itself catching up with the times. State legislators have proposed several amendments to Utah’s laws to address the alarming number of defendants found incompetent to stand trial because of mental health concerns.

Currently, the system has no answer for the cycle of defendants going in and out without getting the treatment they need. This not only creates unnecessary stress on already overburdened courts but also often leads to defendants being denied due process of law and a fair trial.

Under the proposed changes, courts will be able to consider mental health conditions in sentencing and allow more time to determine a defendant’s competency before simply releasing them without any care. By showing some compassion for defendants’ mental health, Utah is stepping more in link with a Salt Lake City criminal defense lawyer and will be that much closer to having a fair and effective justice system for all its citizens.

How Amendments to Utah’s Laws Will Address Defendants’ Mental Health

The proposed changes to Utah’s laws will likely have a widespread impact on defendants with mental health conditions and how their attorneys prepare and defend their cases. These amendments not only clarify mental health terms to bring them more in line with today’s understanding, but they also offer alternatives to incarceration. While we will not know the full effect of these amendments until they are passed, it seems the state is starting to take the issue of mental health a little more seriously.

HB330 Redefines What “Competent to Stand Trial” Means

The phrase “competent to stand trial” refers to a person’s ability to understand the charges against them, the consequences of those charges, and their ability to communicate with their lawyer. This is important because everyone deserves a fair trial and needs to understand what’s happening and help with their own defense.

Forensic evaluators are responsible for evaluating a person’s competency to stand trial. They look at things like whether the person understands what’s going on and can make good decisions about their case, whether they can speak with their lawyer, and whether they are showing any signs of faking symptoms to avoid going to trial.

HB330 Extends Restoration Timelines

Another important amendment to HB330 allows the court to extend timelines for restoring competency. If the court finds the defendant incapable of proceeding, but they have a considerable chance of regaining competency soon, the court has the authority to direct the defendant to continue their commitment for up to 45 extra days. This is helpful since defendants do not always get the treatment they need in the required time, as mental health resources in the state are limited.