Why You Should Learn the Washington State DWI Laws

Under the Washington State DWI laws, driving irresponsibly under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or worse, a combination of both, is a criminal offense. Time and again, many have been warned against this practice, which is not only unsafe but also punishable by law. Therefore, you need to take to heart that driving under influence is not a good thing to do or even attempt.

In section 46.61.502 of the same law, it states that you can be arrested if you’re caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They’ll administer a test that will reveal whether your blood alcohol concentration level is at .08% or even greater. If it’s above 0.8%, then they can arrest you. This is where hiring a DUI lawyer becomes important.

However, this is not always the case. When you’re flagged down by an officer based on their suspicions that you may be drunk driving, they can test you by asking you to perform a field sobriety test. Failing it confirms your state of mind and gives police officers grounds to arrest you. Therefore, even if your blood levels are below .08% upon testing, you can still be arrested. An officer can stop anyone who’s acting suspiciously and subject them to testing.

Importance of Knowing About the Washington State DUI Laws

You might wonder why you should know about the DWI laws of Washington state or why you should even bother taking time to know what they entail.

Here are several good reasons:

1. Your Right to Proper Information and Education

Every citizen has a right to know and understand the laws imposed in the constitution. There was never an instance that this information was undisclosed. That being said, you have to exercise your rights and give yourself the time and freedom to familiarize your country’s mandates.

All of these facts are being documented and kept in records at your disposal. There shouldn’t be a reason for you not to learn about the law because it’s your right and you can use it to your advantage.

In this case, knowing about the Washington state DWI laws benefits you. Since you’re aware that drunk driving is a criminal offense, this gives you the understanding that you’re not allowed to drive under the influence of spirits or illegal drugs.

You can also protect yourself with this information, such as from officials, who might abuse their power. Most of all, you can share this knowledge with everyone who has the right to be educated.

2. Your Road to Being a Good Law-Abiding Citizen

If you want to be a good law-abiding citizen, you need to understand and follow the laws. Keeping a clean record is easy as long as you go along with the rules or simply do good.

Drunk driving is punishable through jail time – up to 364 days or probation that may last up to five years. In addition to jail time, not following the DUI laws can incur large fines.

When caught by officers and proven intoxicated, you can be fined for at least $940 up to $5000. Thus, if you want to keep being a good citizen, you have to avoid violating the DUI laws.

3. Not Just Self-Preservation

Knowing the Washington state DUI Laws reminds you that you’re not alone in this world. When you drive drunk, it heightens the risk of an accident that might involve others.

There are numerous stories in the news about drunk drivers who collided with other cars or accidentally hit people in the streets. State DUI Laws are there for a reason – to avoid accidents and other unfortunate circumstances. If you want to save yourself, save other’s lives along with you.

4. It’s Mandatory

DUI laws, although harsh and stringent, are there and it’s non-negotiable. If you keep away from the road when you’re drunk, then you won’t have to face intolerance.

Conclusion

Learning about the state DUI laws makes you more careful of your life and the lives of others around you. It also makes you more aware of the possible risks that you might be getting into, like jeopardizing your future and incurring fines over one drunk night.

Don’t waste your life by being irresponsible and driving under influence. There’s always room for moderate drinking with your friends on a night out. Just be careful that you don’t reach into the driver’s seat when you know that you have had more than a little to drink and that you’re not in the right mind space to be driving.