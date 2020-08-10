Why Zantac Has Been Removed from the Market

The manufacturers of these medications have the responsibility of ensuring the public that their product is safe and effective, prolonging their chance of living without getting any risk to their health and safety.

An immediate withdrawal from the market of all ranitidine products, popularly known as Zantac, was announced recently by the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. after finding that it contained a cancer-causing chemical.

Zantac, also know as Ranitidine in its generic form, has been included in the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines. This drug is known as an H2 blockers (also known as histamine-2), a class of medications that helps treat conditions that cause excess stomach acid.

The Dangers of Zantac

Through the years, many have relied on this product making this drug one of the most sought over-the-counter medications by millions of people suffering from either a short or long-term illness, such as but not limited to ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and heartburn. Zantac comes in the form of tablets, syrup, or injection. People can avail themselves of this either through a prescription or purchase it over-the-counter. Unfortunately, it has been reported that it contains a chemical called N-nitrosodimethylamine or “NDMA”– an active ingredient that could cause cancer.

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) stated in their site the daily threshold level of NDMA allowed to be taken is fixed and should not go over 100 nanograms. However, with further testing, it has been discovered that this dangerous chemical found in Zantac products reached the level between 3,000 to 26,000 times. Making this drug incredibly dangerous.

What are the Common Side Effects of Zantac?

Zantac has been in the market for a long time, with its side effects being only mild and can pass quickly. The following are the most common side effects among consumers:

Nausea

Constipation

Vomiting

Diarrhea

However, today, the drug has been linked to various types of cancers, such as:

Bladder cancer

Colon and Rectal cancer

Esophageal cancer

Intestinal cancer

Kidney cancer

Liver cancer, and many more.

According to a report made the WHO (World Health Organization), the following organs can be potentially affected by NDMA:

Bladder

Brain

Liver

Kidneys

Lungs

Stomach

The FDA is now advising consumers of this OTC drug to stop taking it and dispose of it immediately. Those who wish to continue using a drug with the same medical properties should ask their healthcare professionals for possible alternatives.

The manufacturers of these medications have the responsibility of ensuring the public that their product is safe and effective, prolonging their chance of living without getting any risk to their health and safety. Unfortunately, these manufacturers failed to live up to their responsibility.

Is a Zantac Cancer Lawsuit Claim Possible?

There have been a quite number of on-going cases filed by consumers against the manufacturers of this drug. In one case, the plaintiffs alleged that Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim, the most famous manufacturers of these drugs, were aware of the risks of NDMA formation in the said drugs. Still, they neglected their duty of informing the public of such.

They further bolstered their arguments by showing that some consumers have experienced a 400-fold increase in NDMA concentration in their urine. Moreover, the plaintiffs claim in their suit that if the consumers were aware of this, they would not have taken these drugs and therefore, the companies would make no profit.

Since there have been many reported cases filed before, they have been consolidated into one big case, a class action lawsuit. Their primary claim is that the mentioned manufacturers did not fully inform the public about the risk of their products.

Wondering if you Qualify?

To qualify for a Zantac lawsuit, you must prove that you have been diagnosed with a type of cancer listed above at 65 years old or younger, and have taken Zantac for at least three months.

If you believe that taking Zantac has contributed to the development of cancer in your body, you are eligible to file for a lawsuit. You’ll be entitled to compensation for the damages you have suffered. The law on damages may differ from one state to another. However, these are the possible kinds of damages that the law may allow you to recover:

Pain and suffering

Present and future medical bills

Lost wages

If you’re planning to take action, it would be best to look for an experienced Zantac cancer attorney who can accurately evaluate a claim and collect medical records that can be used as evidence on the case. Their experiences in drug injury cases allow them to explain to you thoroughly what legal actions you can file and what can be covered by the compensation that you will receive.

Takeaway

If you or someone you know has been taking Zantac for some time and has experienced changes in their bodies, like lung cancer, consult with an experienced attorney that can guide you through your options. Take note that there are different statutes of limitations in each state for you to be able to file for compensation for your loss. Hence, do not wait for further delays. Take your chance now and consult a lawyer to discuss your concerns.