Do I Need an Employment Lawyer if I Lost My Job Due to COVID-19?

COVID-19 has completely disrupted employment law. It is important to note that the situation surrounding COVID-19 is constantly evolving and the information is constantly changing along with it.

Attorneys are the Most Up-to-Date on the Law

The most important reason why you need an employment attorney is that the situation surrounding COVID-19 is constantly evolving. Therefore the information contained here is very likely going to change within the next month or two. July passed and the virus outbreak has gotten much worse, necessitating even more changes from the government in order to respond to the needs of the millions of unemployed.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed on March 27, 2020 to help Americans in the struggling economy who found themselves out of work if their employment was not feasible remotely. It also expanded benefits for unemployed individuals, which skyrocketed in mid-March and continued to grow throughout the summer. The CARES Act is what enabled the initial $1,200 stimulus checks per individual to be sent out, with an additional $500 for dependent children up to the age of 16. In July 2020, the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection, and Schools (HEALS) Act, which would provide an additional $1,200 for individuals was proposed.

Discrimination

Anyone who has raised children knows that you have to keep an eye on the little ones or else they will touch things they shouldn’t, and consequently become hurt. And teenagers might find themselves restless and in need of releasing energy. It’s a very difficult time for parents who are trying to monitor their children’s education online while also meeting the demands of their employers while working remotely. Since the pandemic started, discrimination claims have skyrocketed, filed by parents who find themselves in extraordinarily difficult circumstances. Many of the claims say that employers refused to accommodate requests from parents who found themselves without any child care.

Workplace Safety

The Centers for Disease Control suggest that if an employee has symptoms when they arrive at work, or if they become sick while at work, then they need to immediately separate themselves from others. If they develop symptoms at home, then they must notify their manager or supervisor and stay home. This is important to contain the spread of the virus. Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, workers have the right to working conditions that do not pose a risk of serious harm. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is requiring that all employers provide employees with sanitary and immediately available restrooms to protect workers’ health. If you have concerns about the safety of your workplace, then you may need to speak with an attorney.

Hiring an Employment Attorney

Each person’s case is very different and there are a variety of reasons why people reach out to an employment attorney. An employment attorney, as a professional, is the only person qualified to handle cases concerning your job or termination due to the coronavirus pandemic. Again, the information contained here is likely to change due to the volatility of the situation. But a legal professional will be able to help you navigate your situation, and advise you on what to do. Visit this website to learn more about how the changes in the laws affect you.