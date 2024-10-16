Wibu-Systems’ CodeMeter Certificate Vault receives AWS IoT Greengrass 2.12.0 Qualification

A safe place for your digital identities, now even more trustworthy.

Karlsruhe, Germany – Wibu-Systems, an industry leader with an unwavering focus on software protection, licensing, and security for over three decades, has elevated the digital certificate landscape with its innovative solution: CodeMeter Certificate Vault. This advanced tool, compliant with the PKCS#11 standard, seamlessly integrates with CodeMeter’s robust hardware dongles, offering a sophisticated certificate logistics and management system. This cutting-edge solution has just achieved the distinguished AWS IoT Greengrass 2.12.0 qualification, underscoring its superior hardware security integration capabilities.

CodeMeter Certificate Vault makes the logistics and storage of digital certificates easier, smarter, and more secure.

X.509 certificates can be safely stored on CodeMeter hardware and managed with familiar CodeMeter comfort.

Amazon qualifies CodeMeter Certificate Vault after its successful hardware security integration with AWS IoT Greengrass 2.12.0.

Digital certificates are used in everything from regular email communication or websites to the most modern industrial automation setups that depend on multiple entities with reliable identities communicating with each other in complex legacy and new hardware and software setups. In PKI architectures, certificates rely on asymmetric key pairs: a public key that is exposed and acts like a real-life passport or ID card and a private key that remains with the owner; both together are a virtual guarantee that the identity of the bearer is genuine. However, the safe storage of the private keys is the natural weak spot of many certificates.

Wibu-Systems has brought its decades of experience with cryptographically secure license creation, management, and storage to the certificate world to address this problem. Its solution, CodeMeter Certificate Vault, uses CmDongles, secure hardware elements to hold the private keys and run the necessary cryptographic operations within the embedded smart card chip from Infineon. This equips enterprises and private users who do not have access to high-end hardware secure modules with a safe repository for their digital identities.

CodeMeter Certificate Vault stands as the quintessential tool for securely storing and utilizing X.509 certificates, alongside safeguarding encrypted software license keys within a robust hardware dongle. Designed as a PKCS#11 compliant token provider, it ensures that keys nestled in CmDongles remain impenetrable, shielded against any form of duplication or tampering. This level of security ensures that applications leveraging the PKCS#11 interface find a seamless ally in CodeMeter Certificate Vault. Furthermore, its compatibility extends through OpenSSL integration, paving the way for seamless incorporation with diverse applications, including OPC UA servers. Engineered to work with RSA 2048 encryption, CodeMeter Certificate Vault is not just a solution but a fortress for digital security, redefining the standards of protection in the digital realm.

Now, CodeMeter Certificate Vault has just earned the prestigious AWS IoT Greengrass badge. This qualification not only underscores its seamless hardware security integration but also aligns it with the AWS service renowned for empowering edge devices. By facilitating local computation, messaging, data caching, synchronization, and Machine Learning inference, AWS IoT Greengrass enables devices to function autonomously while maintaining cloud connectivity for comprehensive management and storage solutions. This achievement marks a significant milestone for CodeMeter Certificate Vault, reaffirming its commitment to providing cutting-edge security solutions that meet the dynamic needs of the embedded technology landscape.

For Marco Blume, Product Manager at Wibu-Systems, the new qualification badge is a mark of maturity for CodeMeter Certificate Vault: “Security in the online world often depends on identities – the ability to know and trust that the service, device, or person one is dealing with is indeed who they say they are. With AWS IoT Greengrass qualification, our authentication solution enters a new phase where innovation and optimized performance increase customer confidence, contributing to the popularity of the solution.”

Additional Dedicated Resources

• CodeMeter Certificate Vault – product information: https://www.wibu.com/products/codemeter/codemeter-certificate-vault.html

• CodeMeter Certificate Vault – AWS IoT Greengrass certification page: https://partners.amazonaws.com/devices/a3G8W000000bJV4UAM

• CodeMeter Certificate Vault – white paper: https://cdn.wibu.com/fileadmin/wibu_downloads/White_Papers/Executive_Summary/WPES_CodeMeter_Certificate_Vault_EN.pdf