Willow Tree Poultry Farm Recalls Thousands of Pounds of Chicken Salad Due to Contamination

Willow Tree Poultry Farm is recalling certain packages of chicken salad products because they may be contaminated with bits of plastic.

If you’re a fan of chicken salad, listen up. Earlier this week, Willow Tree Poultry Farm announced a recall for more than 52,000 pounds of certain chicken salads and dips over concerns they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. According to the Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recall includes certain containers of chicken salad and dip manufactured between August 10 and August 13.

Fortunately, no illness has been linked to the recall. The company noted the affected products “have the label ‘EST. P-8827’ printed inside the Agriculture Department’s mark of inspection.” The products were sold throughout the following states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The specific products affected by the recall include:

5-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Caesar Chicken Dip” with sell by dates of Sep. 3, 2021, and Sep. 6, 2021.

5-lb and 12-oz containers of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Dip” with sell by dates of Sep. 3, 2021, and Sep. 5, 2021.

5-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of Sep. 7, 2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of Sep. 7, 2021 and Sep. 9, 2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021, 09/08/2021, 09/09/2021, 09/10/2021.

7.5-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.

10-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.

The issue was first discovered when the company received a complaint from a customer. From there, Willow Tree Poultry Farm notified FSIS. When commenting on the recall, company President Walter Cekala said “we immediately researched the issue and uncovered a food-grade plastic bearing that failed on our cooking line…Even though we were able to account for over 90% of the bearing, we decided, out of an abundance of caution, to voluntarily recall all of the product produced with the chicken cooked on that day…New measures have been put in place to safeguard this from occurring in the future. The production of safe, wholesome food is and always will be our primary mission.”

For now, customers should either toss the products or return them for a refund.

