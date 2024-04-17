Wolters Kluwer announces Catherine Wolfe as new General Manager of CT Corporation

Wolfe is a seasoned executive with a strong track record of innovation.

New York City—Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has announced Catherine Wolfe as the new Executive Vice President and General Manager of its CT Corporation business, effective April 1. Wolfe succeeds the retiring John Weber, who has contributed 23-years of exceptional service to Wolters Kluwer.

Wolfe will report to Steven Meirink, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC).

“Given CT’s strategic importance to Wolters Kluwer’s overall business portfolio, we sought a seasoned executive with enterprise-level experience to lead the business during an exciting stage of transformation and growth. I’d like to thank John for his inspirational leadership in building CT Corporation’s market-leading position, and wish him the very best on his retirement,” Meirink said.

“Catherine has an incredibly strong track record in product development and innovation, having helped bring key digital solutions to market. She is the right fit at the right time to complement CT’s culture of innovation and is an excellent addition to our FCC Executive Leadership Team,” he noted.

Wolfe has occupied increasingly senior positions leading businesses across several divisions of Wolters Kluwer — Health, Tax & Accounting, and Legal & Regulatory—in geographies including the US, UK, China, Brazil, and India. She most recently served as President and CEO of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets, establishing a long-term presence in fast-growing geographies to accelerate the company’s impact, while serving professionals with expert solutions.

“I am excited to be joining a dynamic team with a distinguished history in helping businesses and their advisors effectively manage some of the most fundamental compliance obligations they face, whether it be in navigating the many complex steps around entity formation or business licensing, to assisting them in complying with the new Corporate Transparency Act beneficial ownership reporting rule,” said Wolfe. “I look forward to working with Steve and the talented team at CT Corporation, developing transformational solutions that help professionals thrive.”

CT Corporation is a leading provider of corporate services and entity management solutions to organizations of all sizes in the U.S. market. The business has played a vital role in helping organizations across the country to better understand and manage new beneficial owner reporting requirements that took effect January 1, 2024.

