Wolters Kluwer announces New AI-enabled Contract Management Functionality for Legisway

Corporate legal departments can now leverage contract audit features to quicken contract analysis and review.

Alphen aan den Rijn – Wolters Kluwer’s Legal & Regulatory recently announced the addition of new AI-enhanced functionality for Legisway. The feature will allow users of the company’s all-in-one SaaS legal information and contract management solution for corporate legal departments to leverage advanced natural language processing to query their contracts.

Legisway’s new querying functionality accelerates the contract review process. Corporate legal departments can now track contractual obligations more efficiently and better manage the legal, reputational, and commercial risks that may affect their business. The same enhancements also integrate into Legisway’s recently launched Legal Services Portal module. Legisway’s Legal Services Portal is a collaborative ‘ticketing’ platform that streamlines requests for legal support from non-legal staff.

“Wolters Kluwer has a strong, longstanding track record of providing best-in-class solutions for the corporate legal market,” said Sergio Liscia, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Software at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory. “Legisway is already a powerfully intuitive solution, and AI-driven opportunities such as this exciting launch support evolving customer needs while delivering the best possible outcomes.”

“Corporate legal departments depend on Legisway to manage vital information and collaborate more efficiently across their business,” added Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. “Using Wolters Kluwer’s proprietary AI to grant broader visibility into contract terms provides tangible and immediate value that connects directly with the needs of our customers.”

Approximately 50% of Wolters Kluwer’s digital revenues now come from products that leverage AI. Wolters Kluwer products, services, and expert solutions are based on a foundation of trust, transparency, and responsibility—in line with the company’s values. Wolters Kluwer’s AI Principles, which guide the design, development and deployment of advanced technologies in helping customers solve their most complex problems, can be found here.

Legisway is Wolters Kluwer’s all-in-one SaaS platform focused on the needs of the corporate law department across contracts, intellectual property, real estate, entity management and compliance. The solution offers truly flexible enterprise legal information management that can be configured, helping corporate law departments enhance collaboration with the business and minimize risk.

