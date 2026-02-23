Wolters Kluwer launches new Expert AI enhancements to iLien Borrower Analytics 

Automated and expert assisted review options boost efficiency, consistency, and regulatory confidence.

Minneapolis – Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance announced the launch of innovative new features for iLien Borrower Analytics powered by Expert AI. Lenders will now have access to automated and expert assisted review options that consolidate public records and lien statuses into a single dashboard, interpreting collateral descriptions and highlighting potential risks to reduce review time by up to 40%.

“In today’s complex lending environment, financial institutions face fragmented data, manual processes, and intensifying compliance pressures,” said Art Tyszka, Vice President and Segment Leader, FCC Lien Solutions. “Borrower Analytics empowers lenders to make faster, more accurate decisions while lowering operational costs.”

The new AI-powered enhancements to Borrower Analytics helps lenders deliver measurable performance gains as follows:

Increased Flexibility: Lenders will have the option to select from two levels of review based on their risk model – faster, fully automated review completed in minutes or an expanded expert review layer – as well as the ability to execute Borrower Analytics on selected searches.

Analytics-Driven Confidence: Enriched tagging capabilities on selected searches to drive faster, more confident outcomes.

Additional search types: Expanded search types including UCC and non-UCC documents.

Integrations: Borrower Analytics can be integrated with select loan origination systems.

iLien Borrower Analytics is a first to market solution that helps lenders streamline lien search and due diligence processes. Launched in January 2025, the platform leverages advanced AI to analyze UCC search documents and produce timely, compliant intelligence reports.

Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance provides expert services and solutions to help financial services and corporate professionals maintain ongoing compliance requirements, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes.

