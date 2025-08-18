Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Businesses Announce Collaboration with Harvey

The collaboration is a landmark step in Legal & Regulatory’s strategic collaboration initiative.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory announced two content licensing agreements with artificial intelligence-powered legal platform Harvey. The agreements provide Harvey with access to authoritative primary source legal content from Wolters Kluwer’s Legal & Regulatory U.S. and Legal & Regulatory Germany businesses to support the broader evolution of trusted AI workflows across the legal industry. Wolters Kluwer and Harvey will continue to explore other collaboration opportunities that create value for the customers and ecosystems they serve.

Martin O’Malley, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory: “We are excited to be collaborating with Harvey to advance the responsible integration of AI in legal workflows in key markets Germany and the U.S. This relationship complements our existing focus on building AI-centric products for our legal customers that enhance their productivity. Partnering with Harvey, and others, will provide customers with a broad range of solutions.”

Winston Weinberg, CEO of Harvey: “Having access to trusted data sources is absolutely critical to the global firms and customers we support, and Wolters Kluwer is world-class in their emphasis on quality and trust. Harvey users in Germany and the U.S. will benefit immediately from the addition of their robust data, and we look forward to exploring further collaboration with Wolters Kluwer.”

The collaboration is a landmark step in Legal & Regulatory’s strategic collaboration initiative. This aims to selectively launch further joint efforts that enhance the delivery of legal services through content, data, technology integrations, and the co-design of innovative new AI capabilities with customers and partners.

Harvey is domain-specific AI for legal and professional services. Its products streamline workflows in areas including contract analysis, due diligence, compliance, and litigation to drive efficiency and value. Global law firms and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world use Harvey to enable faster, smarter decision-making. Backed by world-class investors including Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, GV, OpenAI Startup Fund, and Coatue, Harvey is used by 500+ customers in 54 countries.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com