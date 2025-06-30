Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. announces Jill Weinstein as new VP and GM of Legal Markets 

Weinstein brings more than 30-years of experience with customer-driven innovation at Wolters Kluwer.

Wolters Kluwer is pleased to announce that Jill Weinstein has been appointed Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets for the company’s Legal & Regulatory U.S. business.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and excited to join the talented team at Legal & Regulatory U.S.,” Weinstein said. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and working closely with our customers to deliver innovative solutions that meet their evolving needs.”

Weinstein brings to her new role more than 30-years of experience at Wolters Kluwer. She most recently served as Vice President of Product Management, Research and Learning inside Wolters Kluwer’s Tax & Accounting (TAA) division.

At TAA, Weinstein played a key role in the successful launch of CCH AnswerConnect, a comprehensive tax research platform that leverages the power of generative AI (GenAI) to streamline the tax research process with editorially curated answers, AI generated responses, and conversational AI. CCH AnswerConnect was touted as one of Accounting Today’s Best products for 2025 and also received the 2024 AI Breakthrough award.

Weinstein joins Legal & Regulatory U.S., with a focus on leading transformative initiatives across the business’ core legal markets.

