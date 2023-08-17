Wolters Kluwer’s ftwilliam.com Unveils Cycle 3 Defined Benefit and Cash Balance Restatement Documents

User-centric templates help minimize the cost of compliance and enable new efficiencies during the restatement process.

New York, NY — Clients of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. can now access new Cycle 3 Defined Benefit and Cash Balance retirement plan documents available via ftwilliam.com, Wolters Kluwer’s leading provider of software and services to retirement plan service providers.

“ftwilliam.com’s Cycle 3 documents boast unrivaled flexibility for benefit formulas in Cash Balance plans, including the ability to specify opening account balances by group and provide automatic increases for pay credits,” said Charles A. Brown, Actuarial Director for Wolters Kluwer’s ftwilliam.com. “Our cloud-based compliance software’s integration with the documents reduces both duplicative data entry and costs throughout the process, providing increased efficiency and profitability to our customers.”

ftwilliam.com’s recently announced Cycle 3 Defined Benefit and Cash Balance plan documents feature an IRC 401(a)(26) failsafe provision that automatically minimizes the cost of compliance to the lowest dollar amount possible. Additionally, those documents facilitate a method for matching pay credits to the IRC 415 limit and new death benefit options to better accommodate insurance in plans. Pre-approved retirement plan documents need to be restated every six years to incorporate IRS-mandated language related to new legal or regulatory developments.

The IRS window for the pre-approved Defined Benefit and Cash Balance plans extends until March 31, 2025. Retirement plan service providers who are not currently using ftwilliam.com for Defined Benefit or Cash Balance documents can convert their current PPA plans over to the new Cycle 3 documents and take advantage of the integration between the software’s document module and Defined Benefit Compliance software for 2023 administration.

ftwilliam.com outfits clients with modern, cloud-based software that includes a new Plan Design Summary (PDS) tool enabling a more efficient proposals and the restatement process, as well as government forms, retirement plan documents and reporting and distribution tracking.

