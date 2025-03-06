Woman Admits to Tragic End to Smuggling Operation

The operation led to the deaths of an entire family.

A woman from New York has admitted to being part of a smuggling operation that led to the deaths of a family of four, including two young children, in the St. Lawrence River. Janet Terrance, 45, of Hogansburg, entered a guilty plea for her role in bringing people into the U.S. illegally for money.

Terrance worked with others to move people from Canada into New York. Her co-conspirators, Dakota Montour and Kawisiiostha Celecia Sharrow, also pleaded guilty. The smuggling ring transported people by vehicle and boat, ignoring the dangers involved. Their actions ended in tragedy when a Romanian family—a mother, father, one-year-old boy, and two-year-old girl—drowned after being taken across the river in poor weather conditions.

The authorities say that the group was driven by greed, putting profit ahead of human lives. On March 29, 2023, despite freezing temperatures, strong winds, and poor visibility, the smugglers moved forward with their plan. The family was put into a small boat, which later capsized, killing them all.

Law enforcement officials involved in the smuggling operation case stressed that situations like this put lives at risk. The Justice Department, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and local police all worked together to dismantle the operation. The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service also played a role in stopping illegal crossings in their community.

Montour faces a life sentence for his part in the crime, along with additional prison time for other charges. Sharrow and Terrance could each face up to 15 years behind bars. A federal judge will decide their sentences, taking into account the severity of the crimes and sentencing guidelines.

This case is part of a larger effort by law enforcement to shut down smuggling networks that take advantage of vulnerable people. Officials say that these operations are not only illegal but also put people in harm’s way. The investigation took years and involved several agencies, both in the U.S. and Canada.

The U.S. government has been working to stop illegal crossings at the northern border. In recent years, smuggling groups have become more active in that area, often using waterways to move people across. The Justice Department has focused on taking down these operations to prevent more deaths like those of the Romanian family.

Authorities say that while this case has led to arrests and guilty pleas, smuggling remains a problem. They continue to monitor and investigate these crimes, working with agencies in both countries to prevent future tragedies. The hope is that strong enforcement will discourage others from taking part in these dangerous activities.

The investigation into this case involved several agencies, including U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and local law enforcement. Their work helped bring those responsible to justice and prevented further illegal crossings.

Cases like this highlight the dangers of human smuggling. Many people looking for a better life are put at risk by those who exploit them for money. Authorities urge people to avoid these illegal routes and instead seek legal ways to enter the country.

The Justice Department remains committed to stopping human smuggling and prosecuting those responsible. With international cooperation, law enforcement hopes to put an end to these dangerous operations. The families who lost their lives in this case serve as a tragic reminder of the risks involved in illegal border crossings.

