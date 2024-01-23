Woman Sentenced for Threatening to Murder U.S. Probation Officer

According to court documents, on multiple occasions spanning from October 2018 through August 2022, Ms. Morgan sent repeated voicemails, texts messages, and physical notes threatening Victim 1, a federal probation officer.

INDIANAPOLIS – Tammy Morgan, 56, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to time served in federal custody after pleading guilty to Transmitting a Threatening Interstate Communication. At the time of her sentencing, Morgan had been held in federal custody for approximately 14 months.

According to court documents, on multiple occasions spanning from October 2018 through August 2022, Ms. Morgan sent repeated voicemails, texts messages, and physical notes threatening Victim 1, a federal probation officer. In the course of her official duties, Victim 1 supervised the release of the defendant’s husband, who was placed under federal supervision following his release from federal prison following a conviction in the Southern District of Indiana.

Specifically, on March 16, 2021, Morgan called Victim 1 at her office and left a voicemail stating, “I have a driving while suspended on my record, and I’m going to have a murder charge on my record…” Three days later, Morgan left another voicemail stating, “I’m going to hurt somebody…And I’m going to blow your f*****g head off.”

On June 22, 2022, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt issued an Order prohibiting Morgan from entering the U.S. Courthouse in Indianapolis. In the Order, Chief Judge Pratt referenced a January 13, 2022, incident wherein Morgan warned an employee, “You look scared, and you should be.” The Order also referenced a June 1, 2022, incident wherein Morgan informed another court employee that “somebody’s going to get hurt.”

According to the same Order, on four occasions, Morgan attempted to enter the U.S. Courthouse with a pocketknife. On July 14, 2022, Morgan approached a U.S. Probation Officer as she walked to her parked vehicle and asked if Victim 1 was at the office. One month later, Morgan left a note on the same Officer’s vehicle that read “I lost my everything because of [Victim 1.] She lied and stole my children and our money, I want justice.”

“Federal probation officers play a critical role in protecting the public by helping offenders successfully reenter society and ensuring they comply with the law following their return from prison—an inherently difficult and sometimes dangerous job,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “No public servant should have to suffer death threats just for doing their job. Our office takes threats to all federal employees very seriously and is committed to supporting and protecting our counterparts in the court system.”

The FBI investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge James P. Hanlon. Judge Hanlon also ordered that Morgan be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Todd S. Shellenbarger, who prosecuted this case.