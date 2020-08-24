LegalReader.com  ·  Legal News, Analysis, & Commentary
World’s Loss of an Auto Safety Giant: Rolf Eppinger 1942 – 2020

— August 24, 2020
PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Crash test dummies Vince and Larry (Katelyn Smith, in the gray suit and Rae Reeves in the blue suit),(U.S. Air Force photo/Craig Denton).
The work done by Dr. Eppinger and his team has no doubt saved many lives.

The Washington Post has published an Obituary on NHTSA scientist, Rolf Eppinger, who performed and led fundamental bio-mechanics research that resulted in the development of crash test dummies, the interpretation of their measurements, and the advancement of the prevention of crash injuries. 1

I had the honor and privilege to witness his work for more than 20 years beginning in 1978. I observed his rigorous scientific research, his integrity, decency, and humility and how it made major contributions to saving hundreds of thousands of lives and many more injuries worldwide.

Airbag deployment; image courtesy of Adam Bartlett/Flickr, via CC by 2.0.
Lives saved so far in the U.S. alone represent an enormous number of tragedies prevented. NHTSA estimates that as of 2017, lives saved amounted to:

  • Air Bags: 50,000 Lives 
  • Safety Belts: 374,000 Lives
  • Child Restraints: 11,000 Lives 2

We must note that serious injuries were also prevented or ameliorated. NHTSA estimates show that each year there are about four serious injuries for each fatality.

And, we must recognize that the work that Rolf and his team did served to be the basis for New Car Assessment Programs worldwide. 3

