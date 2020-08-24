World’s Loss of an Auto Safety Giant: Rolf Eppinger 1942 – 2020

The work done by Dr. Eppinger and his team has no doubt saved many lives.

The Washington Post has published an Obituary on NHTSA scientist, Rolf Eppinger, who performed and led fundamental bio-mechanics research that resulted in the development of crash test dummies, the interpretation of their measurements, and the advancement of the prevention of crash injuries. 1

I had the honor and privilege to witness his work for more than 20 years beginning in 1978. I observed his rigorous scientific research, his integrity, decency, and humility and how it made major contributions to saving hundreds of thousands of lives and many more injuries worldwide.

Lives saved so far in the U.S. alone represent an enormous number of tragedies prevented. NHTSA estimates that as of 2017, lives saved amounted to:

Air Bags: 50,000 Lives

Safety Belts: 374,000 Lives

Child Restraints: 11,000 Lives 2

We must note that serious injuries were also prevented or ameliorated. NHTSA estimates show that each year there are about four serious injuries for each fatality.

And, we must recognize that the work that Rolf and his team did served to be the basis for New Car Assessment Programs worldwide. 3

