Wrongful Death Suit Filed Against Iowa Pig Farmer Over Wife’s Murder

The family of late Amy Lynn Mullis is suing Todd Mullis, her husband, in a wrongful death lawsuit.

A wrongful death lawsuit was recently filed by the family of Amy Lynn Mullis against Todd Mullis, Amy’s former husband. Mr. Mullis was convicted of her murder just last year. Upon filing the suit, the family is asking an Iowa District Court in Delaware County to “mandate that Todd Mullis reasonably compensate Amy’s parents and children.” The suit was filed on behalf of Amy’s estate, including her stepfather, mother, and her three children ages 9, 11, and 13 for an unspecified amount.

According to the suit, Mr. Mullis “breached his duty of care to Plaintiffs by stabbing Amy Lynn Mullis to death in 2018.” Additionally, the suit states he was “negligent in the homicide.” It further states:

“Wherefore, the Plaintiffs respectfully request that the Court enter judgment against Defendant Todd Michael Mullis in an amount to reasonably compensate them for their damages, award the Plaintiffs punitive damages and/or exemplary damages in an amount sufficient to punish and deter the same or similar conduct by Defendant or others in the future, assess the costs of this matter against Defendant, interest as allowed by law, and for such further relief as the Court deems appropriate under the premises.”

Just last year, a jury in Iowa found Todd Mullis guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his 39-year-old wife. Then, this year a judge “formally sentenced him to life in prison.” What happened though? Well, according to the suit, Mr. Mullis ambushed his wide back on November 10, 2018, at their farm and stabbed her with a corn rake. He then attempted to pass her death off as a farm accident. It was “was postulated that he staged the scene of the murder and manipulated circumstances in such a way as to ensure that one of his minor children discovered the body.” In the end, the defense admitted that “Amy Mullis’s death was a homicide, not an accident, but argued that the husband was not the perpetrator.”

In filing the suit, the family is seeking “funds she would reasonably have been expected to have accumulated as a result of her own effort had she lived out the term of her natural life.” Additionally, they are seeking funds to cover “funeral expenses, loss of income to the Estate, pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, and emotional distress and anguish.” The suit added:

“The conduct of [Todd Mullis] was willful and wanton, and in total disregard for the plaintiffs…as such, Plaintiffs are entitled to recover punitive damages and/or exemplary damages.”

