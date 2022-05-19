WWE Hall of Famer Accused in deadly DUI crash in Florida

Two cars were stopped at a red light when the vehicle driven by her collided directly with the back of one of the stopped cars, forcing it into the other, an arrest report said.

NBC 6 South Florida – A WWE fall of Famer was arrested this month at the Hard Rock hotel. The World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer is accused of the DUI death of a man in a traffic crash earlier this year. The wrestler’s blood alcohol content after the crash was .280, which is more than three times the legal limit to drive in Florida. The 49-year-old former wrestler was also charged with multiple counts of causing injury in a DUI crash and driving with a suspended license, records show.

Two cars were stopped at a red light when the vehicle driven by her collided directly with the back of one of the stopped cars, forcing it into the other, an arrest report said.

Why Driving Under the Influence is so dangerous and unacceptable? How to protect yourself.

A DUI can cause issues behind the wheel that could have been prevented. These types of accidents are typically more dangerous than those with cars. Due to the clumsy nature of DUIs, these types of accidents can become worse than in regular conditions. DUIs typically cause more damage than sober driving and they usually cause additional damage upon impact.

It’s suggested to do the following:

Remain calm and get to a safe place.

Call 9/11.

Document the collision with your smartphone with photos, videos, audio recordings, and more.

If you are severely injured, seek medical care.

Go to the hospital if medical care is needed.

Contact your health insurance provider.

Contact your auto insurance provider.

