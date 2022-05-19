Two Cases of Suspected DUI Drivers Crash into Oakland Richmond Police Vehicles

DUIs typically cause more damage than sober driving and they usually cause additional damage upon impact.

Abc 7 News – OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — Two cases of suspected DUI earlier this month in the East Bay involved drivers crashing into law enforcement vehicles.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s office says a drunk driver was speeding and ran a red light early this morning, crashing into a deputy’s vehicle. That deputy was taken to the hospital and was expected to be okay.

The driver was arrested. In a second DUI case, a driver crashed last night into a Richmond police officer’s motorcycle. No one was seriously hurt. Richmond police say the driver was on probation for DUI, had a felony DUI warrant for his arrest. His breath alcohol test at the scene was more than three times the legal limit.

Why Driving Under the Influence is so dangerous and unacceptable? How to protect yourself.

Why Driving Under the Influence is so dangerous and unacceptable? How to protect yourself.

Driving Under the Influence can cause issues behind the wheel that could have been prevented. These types of accidents are typically more dangerous than those with cars. Due to the clumsy nature of DUIs, these types of accidents can become worse than in regular conditions. DUIs typically cause more damage than sober driving and they usually cause additional damage upon impact.

Drivers in Oakland, California need to take extra precautions. If you or someone you know has been involved in a DUI caused in your surrounding area, our website can help you contact a legal professional.

It’s suggested to do the following:

Remain calm and get to a safe place.

Call 9/11.

Document the collision with your smartphone with photos, videos, audio recordings, and more.

If you are severely injured, seek medical care.

Go to the hospital if medical care is needed.

Contact your health insurance provider.

Contact your auto insurance provider.

Contact an Oakland, California DUI Attorney as soon as possible.

