Xsolis Partners with Beacon Health to Provide Innovative Generative AI Solution to Maximize Clinical Efficiencies

Beacon Health System has saved more than $95 million with Xsolis’ AI solutions.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., and SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Xsolis, an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, has announced that it will partner with Beacon Health System, a not-for-profit health system with 146 care sites across seven counties in northern Indiana and Michigan, to deploy Xsolis’ generative AI solution to streamline medical necessity reviews. Xsolis’ generative AI tool enables clinicians to streamline reviews, documentation, and other administrative tasks.

“Xsolis’ AI-driven technology has allowed our utilization review team to support 140% more patients a day, which is incredibly important given the staffing challenges in the healthcare industry,” said Heather Wagner, MBA, BSN, RN, director of utilization review and case management, Beacon Health System. “With Xsolis’ enhanced generative AI capabilities, our team will be even more productive and able to focus on delivering exceptional care to the right patients in the right care settings at the right time.”

Beacon Health System initially implemented Xsolis’ AI platform in May 2019 to better manage a high volume of critically ill patients with chronic illnesses. The partnership has led to operational improvements resulting in more than $95 million in savings.

“Beacon Health System is a great example of how health systems can implement comprehensive, AI-driven strategies and tools for more efficient, effective, and sustainable operations,” said Joan Butters, CEO and co-founder of Xsolis. “Our latest generative AI offering will take productivity to the next level as Beacon Health System continues to deliver seamless, high-quality care for the communities they serve.”

A Deloitte survey indicates that two-thirds of hospital executives reported staffing shortages that caused their organizations to board patients and run at less than capacity. Additionally, an estimated 15-28% of nurses’ work comprises low-value tasks that satisfy administrative requirements but do not directly correlate to patient care. Deloitte reports that substantial time savings can be achieved from the application of technologies such as automation, digital tools, artificial intelligence, and generative AI – and that documentation and administrative work are low-touch patient activities that hold the greatest opportunities for time savings.

Xsolis has been leveraging human-in-the-loop AI practices to develop AI solutions that streamline medical necessity decision-making in healthcare for over a decade. The company will deploy its new generative AI solutions alongside its existing Dragonfly platform and predictive AI models, which have saved health system and health plan customers more than $1.5 billion.

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company fostering collaboration between health systems and health plans through real-time transparency, objective data for increased accuracy and alignment of medical necessity decisions, for more efficient outcomes. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

About Beacon Health System

Beacon Health System is the largest, locally owned and operated non-profit healthcare system in the region. Beacon is our community’s trusted partner in creating health and the majority provider of services to the underinsured and underserved. Beacon Children’s Hospital, Beacon Granger Hospital, Community Hospital of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Epworth Hospital, Memorial Hospital of South Bend, Three Rivers Health, Beacon Medical Group, Memorial Family Medicine Residency Program, Beacon Health Foundation and Beacon Health & Fitness are powered by nearly 8,000 associates and over 1,000 physicians and providers. Visit BeaconHealthSystem.org.