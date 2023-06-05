You May be Able to Get a Divorce in Oklahoma City in as Little as 10 Days–Here’s How

If you and your spouse both agree to the divorce and there are no minor children involved, you may be able to get divorced in as little as 10 days.

Like most states, Oklahoma imposes a waiting period that prevents couples from being granted a divorce until after it has expired. This waiting period not only gives the party that was served time to file a response with the court clerk (in Oklahoma it is 20 days), but it also gives the parties a chance to reconcile their differences, and possibly stay married.

What is Oklahoma’s waiting period for divorce?

Once a person files a divorce petition in Oklahoma City, they generally must wait 90 days before the court will settle the case. And if one party's divorce lawyers contest the divorce, the case could drag on even longer. Fortunately, the state of Oklahoma will sometimes waive the 90-day period if the right circumstances exist.

How do I get the 90-day waiting period for divorce waived in Oklahoma?

If you and your spouse both agree to the divorce and there are no minor children involved, you may be able to get divorced in as little as 10 days after filing your divorce petition1. How do you do this? Well, if your spouse is willing to sign a waiver and file it with the court after you submit your divorce petition, the court may grant you the divorce in just a few days.

Why do some divorces take so long to settle?

Although Oklahoma’s divorce laws are set up in a way that allows couples to get divorced quickly (given they both consent to it), there are certain issues that can arise, and add more time to the case. For instance, if you and your spouse are both in agreement about the divorce but can’t agree on what is considered a marital asset, this can prolong the case.

It will also take longer to settle your divorce if you and your spouse are arguing over child custody and alimony, or if one person is attempting to hide assets to avoid having to divide it.

So, if you’d like to get divorced as quickly as possible, one of the best ways to do it is to hire divorce lawyers who are familiar with the process and get it started right away. In the event you have minor children, you’ll want to have reputable divorce and child custody lawyers representing you as they may be able to settle issues much quicker than if you tried to do it alone.

