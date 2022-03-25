You Won’t Believe What Some Truckers Are Doing Behind the Wheel

A trucker can discreetly set up their phone just above the steering wheel and literally watch hours of movies while transporting goods.

These days, truckers are dividing people around the globe. Some are hailing these individuals as heroes, while others are accusing them of essentially being domestic terrorists. It’s important to remember that no matter what we think of them, truckers are just human beings at the end of the day. They are average people trying to earn a living, and they are more than capable of making mistakes. Unfortunately, some truckers are guilty of distracted driving, and this can result in serious injuries for innocent motorists. Some truckers are even taking distracted driving to a whole new level, and you won’t believe what they’re doing behind the wheel.

Truckers Are Watching Movies While Driving

Yes, that’s right – truckers are being caught watching movies while driving. In fact, this is becoming more common than ever before thanks to the advent of smartphone technology. A trucker can discreetly set up their phone just above the steering wheel and literally watch hours of movies while transporting goods. This is obviously something that is frowned upon by the authorities and the trucking industry itself, but the truth is that many truckers get away with it.

Examples of Truckers Caught Watching TV

In the summer of 2021, a trucker was caught watching TV while behind the wheel1. He had set up his smartphone just above his steering wheel, allowing him to watch his favorite flicks while moving along highways. This individual forgot to switch off his phone when police inspected his cab. When the authorities entered, they discovered that the movie was still playing. Obviously, this trucker then suffered considerable consequences for his actions. However, it’s worth noting that it’s very difficult to actually catch truckers in the act. The only reason this particular trucker was caught was because he forgot to switch off his phone at a critical moment. In 2019, a Canadian trucker was also fined over $600 dollars for operating a dash-mounted screen and watching movies while his truck was in motion2.

