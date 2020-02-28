Your Guide to Getting a Protective Order

If you’ve collected evidence and reviewed all of the necessary paperwork, you should be on the right track towards getting a protective order put into effect.

Sometimes, working in the legal industry can have its own dangerous downsides, and one of the worst of these is having a vindictive or vengeful person targeting you for doing the job you were hired to do. There are also other cases where an ex-spouse or former domestic partner may be targeting you in a threatening manner as well. If someone is threatening you and your family, no matter what the reason, it’s essential to get a protective order to protect yourself in the event of a dangerous situation.

While it may not be a common occurrence, being a criminal defense attorney can place a target on your back. Whether it’s an ex-client with a mind full of revenge or just an angry domestic partner who won’t leave you alone, there’s no reason to be lax when it comes to personal security for you and your family. A protective order can just be what you need to protect yourself and your family against someone who is threatening your safety and personal peace.

The First Steps

It’s normal to be a bit shaken up and scared when someone is threatening you and your family, but that doesn’t mean you should be lax in your documentation. Whenever you’re looking to ensure that someone is ordered to stay away from your family and property, the first step is always to begin collecting evidence. Security cameras are a must, as these can be vital in capturing evidence to support your case.

Another important consideration is to decide for which particular reason you’re looking to file this protective order. For individuals based in Las Vegas, for instance, the process will vary depending upon which application you decide to file.

Documentation and evidence will come into play after all of the legal paperwork has been filed, so ensure that you have access to medical records and other evidence against the party you are trying to file the order against. There’s no such thing as being too prepared during this process. In fact, being over-prepared can help protect you in the event that you are unable to get a protective order approved – it will show a history of issues with this person, regardless of the outcome.

Moving Forward

Once a judge has reviewed your protective order, they will decide whether or not to approve it. If you’ve collected evidence and reviewed all of the necessary paperwork, you should be on the right track towards getting a protective order put into effect.

If your mental or physical health has suffered during this time, now is the time to relax. You are under the full protection of the law and know that your family has at least one more measure of safety. It’s not uncommon, however, for this process to take its toll on you and your family. Attending therapy together, enhancing home security measures, and other small gestures can make a big impact in rebuilding your life after a disturbing incident like this.