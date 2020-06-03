10 Best Cannabis Strains for Newbies

Cannabis has many benefits to offer, from pain relief to management of PTSD. However, a bad first experience may make people shy away from it.

In most cases, a bad first experience may make someone abolish cannabis from his or her life forever. The bad experience could be the anxious or paranoid effects related to Tetrahydrocannabinol [THC] found in cannabis. But, what many newbies don’t understand is there are ways to lower those horrible feelings.

One of the ways is to choose a cannabis strain that’s suitable for you if you are starting out. You can also get your Florida medical card here and shop at a licensed dispensary. This article gives you some of the best cannabis strains for newbies. They include:

Harlequin

Due to its therapeutic versatility and mild psychotic effects, Harlequin has been one the most common high-CBD strains. Harlequin is an offspring of various iconic landrace strains, including Thai and Swiss landraces and Colombian Gold. Harlequin’s CBD to THC ration is about 5:2, making one feel relaxed, sociable, with a clear head.

Jack Herer

Named after the famous cannabis activist, Jack Herer is a gentle strain to lift your mood. It is mild enough to prevent the most threatening side effects. Jack Herer offers a moderate psychoactive buzz, which is just perfect for beginners.

Blue Dream

When it comes to the popularity contest of cannabis, this strain is the leading champ. Blue Dream offers you a rich experience with the sweet taste of mixed berries, leaving you smiling contently as the relaxing effects take over your mind and body.

Pennywise

Pennywise is among the most balanced strains available. It delivers a gentle dose of THC wrapped in CBD. With well-balanced levels of both the cannabinoids, this strain can make you feel more physical, mildly euphoric, and feel clear-headed.

ACDC

This is also another cannabis strain that’s perfect for beginners. With a high CBD and low THC content, ACDC relaxes users enough to make them come back for more. Not only will it relax cannabis users, but it will also relieve pain.

Plushberry

Plushberry is also another strain perfect for newbies because of its low THC content. It is an indica-dominant which can make you feel relaxed without making you too high. The CBD content in Plushberry is believed to control stress and anxiety.

Cannatonic

Cannatonic is one of the most common CBD-rich strains. It is popular in the medical marijuana community because of its ratio, which is usually around 1:1 CBD to THC. You can use Cannatonic the entire day without losing focus on work. It also treats chronic pain. The calming effect of this strain is just unbelievable.

Hindu Kush

The Hindu Kush is a little more powerful, so the user shouldn’t do too much of it on the first try. It is known to fight anxiety, pain, nausea, and stress. The Indica affects body and mind faster with heavy sedation. It may leave you giggly for a few hours.

Mango Kush

Mango Kush is a genial cannabis strain with low THC content, making it suitable for newbies. Users report an initial charge of euphoria and laughter. Others reported effects include sleepy and relaxed.

Trainwreck

This strain offers a challenge to beginners. They will feel creative and euphoric. It is known to relieve pain, stress, and PTSD.