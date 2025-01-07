14 Recommended Tech Tools for Legal Excellence

Document automation software like HotDocs has transformed how we handle routine legal paperwork. It allows us to generate error-free, client-specific documents like settlement agreements or demand letters in a fraction of the time. ~ David E. Preszler, Partner, Preszler Injury Lawyers

Navigating the complexities of legal technology can be daunting, but incorporating the right tools is essential for optimizing efficiency and accuracy in the field. This article offers a curated list of tech tools recommended by seasoned legal professionals, aimed at enhancing every aspect of legal practice. Discover how case management software, AI-powered research tools, and innovative data analytics can transform legal operations and drive excellence.

In my years as a personal injury lawyer, two pieces of software have proven indispensable—case management software and tech-enabled deposition services. Our case management software enables us to stay organized, track case progress, and maintain open communication channels with clients effortlessly, ensuring we’re always “on the ball.” For instance, after a client suffered a fall at an assisted living facility, the software helped track critical medical documents and kept our correspondence consistent, contributing to a successful settlement.

Technology has also transformed depositions. By using platforms that offer video deposition services, we’ve been able to capture testimonies even in complex circumstances such as the recent pandemic without compromising the client’s health or the case’s integrity. In one medical malpractice case, we were able to elicit a significant admission from a healthcare professional remotely, proving invaluable in securing a favorable verdict for our client.

Scott Distasio, Founder, Distasio

My practice management software is the most valuable software to my legal practice. I use PracticePanther for my firm. It saves me time in most administrative tasks and combines multiple essential software services in one application.

For example, a large majority of clients don’t have easy access to a printer, and they want to pay legal fees with their credit card. Thus, almost all of my clients ask if I can send them any document in a way that lets them sign electronically, and they also ask how they can pay using their card. PracticePanther provides e-signature functionality and invoices that can be paid directly through email using credit card information. These functions not only save me time on every intake, but they give clients added convenience and actually increase client conversion rates.

Josiah Collier, Patent Attorney, Collier Legal, LLC

Two of the most valuable tools in our practice are PracticePanther for practice management and Westlaw for legal research and drafting. These platforms have transformed the way we operate, improving both efficiency and client service delivery.

PracticePanther serves as the backbone of our day-to-day operations. It allows us to seamlessly manage cases, track deadlines, automate billing, and streamline client communication. All case-related documents, appointments, and tasks are centralized, ensuring our team is always on the same page. The client portal is very valuable because it allows clients to securely upload documents, review case updates, and stay informed in real time. This transparency reduces stress for clients and improves their overall experience.

When it comes to legal research and drafting, Westlaw is indispensable. Its vast database provides access to case law, statutes, regulations, and secondary materials, which are essential for building strong arguments. Features like KeyCite allow us to verify that the authorities we rely on are still valid, while tools like Westlaw Edge help us draft persuasive and accurate legal documents more efficiently. Whether it’s preparing a motion, researching case law, or analyzing complex legal issues, Westlaw ensures we deliver well-informed, cutting-edge strategies for our clients.

Integrating PracticePanther for case management and Westlaw for research and drafting has streamlined our workflows, improved collaboration across the team, and elevated the quality of our legal services.

Joy Owenby, Founder and Family Law Attorney, Owenby Law, P.A.

E-discovery tools like Everlaw help us handle high volumes of digital evidence in cases. With large-scale data analysis, we can identify patterns or critical details faster. This is especially useful in cases involving electronic records, like rideshare accident logs. The technology ensures accuracy and reduces time spent on manual reviews. It’s essential for staying ahead in evidence-heavy legal scenarios.

E-discovery tools make it possible to review evidence in hours instead of days. Quick analysis helps us act decisively in time-sensitive legal situations. Clients benefit from faster discovery phases, reducing the overall length of their cases. Accuracy in evidence handling builds stronger cases and earns client trust. These tools bring both speed and precision to our legal practice.

Jason B. Javaheri, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, J&Y Law

In today’s digital age, a robust case management system is invaluable for a personal injury law firm. I find that practice management software like MyCase or Casepeer has revolutionized how we operate. These platforms allow us to centralize all case information, from client intake forms and medical records to correspondence and deadlines. This streamlined approach significantly improves efficiency. For example, automated reminders for deadlines and appointments minimize the risk of missing critical dates, ensuring we always act in our clients’ best interests.

Furthermore, these platforms often integrate with e-discovery tools, allowing for more efficient document review and analysis. This not only saves time and resources but also enhances our ability to build strong cases for our clients. By leveraging technology in this way, we can provide more efficient and effective legal representation while maintaining the highest level of client service.

Andrew Hope, Attorney & Founder, Hope Law Firm

Document automation software like HotDocs has transformed how we handle routine legal paperwork. It allows us to generate error-free, client-specific documents like settlement agreements or demand letters in a fraction of the time.

For example, a client required multiple iterations of a settlement draft due to ongoing negotiations. Using HotDocs, we quickly customized and regenerated documents without manual errors, ensuring efficiency and accuracy. This saved time and enhanced the client’s experience by demonstrating our commitment to professionalism and precision.

David E. Preszler, Partner, Preszler Injury Lawyers

One of the most valuable tools in our practice is case management software. It helps us organize and track case files, deadlines, and communication in real-time. This has improved our efficiency by ensuring no detail is overlooked, which is critical when dealing with personal injury and disability cases. The software lets our team quickly access case information, review documents, and update statuses, keeping everything running smoothly and on track.

Cloud-based storage has also been a game-changer for us. It allows secure access to files from any location, which is essential for a growing firm like ours with multiple offices. Reviewing documents or consulting with clients outside of regular office hours is especially important. We can ensure that our clients’ information is safe and provide the prompt, responsive service they deserve.

Another valuable technology is legal research software. With the ability to quickly search for case law, statutes, and legal precedents, we can better prepare for trials and settlement negotiations. This has enhanced our ability to offer informed, strategic advice to our clients.

Overall, integrating these technologies has made our practice more streamlined and efficient, allowing us to focus on what matters most—fighting for our clients and achieving the best outcomes possible. Technology supports our internal operations and elevates the level of service we provide, ultimately helping us secure better results for those who rely on us.

Mia Mancinelli Cloud, Founder, Cloud Law Firm

Our firm uses legal practice management software that centralizes client information, case management, billing, and document storage, allowing our team to collaborate seamlessly and maintain consistency across every case.

E-discovery tools have revolutionized how we handle complex litigation cases, enabling us to quickly sift through vast amounts of data and identify critical information. They have reduced time spent on manual document review, allowing us to focus on building stronger legal strategies.

We also have a secure client service portal that allows our clients to access case updates, upload necessary documents, and communicate with our team in real time. It keeps our clients informed and also gives them peace of mind knowing they’re actively involved in the process.

Our AI-powered legal research tools have also streamlined how we prepare for cases. They provide faster, more accurate research results, helping our attorneys stay ahead of legal trends and precedent. Leveraging these technologies has allowed us to provide high-quality legal services efficiently while maintaining a client-centered mentality.

Ross Albers, Founder & CEO, Albers & Associates

One technology that has significantly enhanced our legal practice is AI software. This innovative technology assists our team in various tasks, including demand writing, medical record reviews, and summarizing court documents and case law. By automating these time-consuming processes, we can allocate more resources to strategic case analysis, client communication, and trial preparation.

While AI has proven to be a valuable asset, it’s important to emphasize that it’s not a substitute for human judgment and expertise. Our team always carefully reviews the AI-generated output to ensure accuracy, relevance, and alignment with our firm’s standards. This collaborative approach between technology and human intelligence allows us to deliver efficient and effective legal services to our clients.

Doug Burnetti, President & CEO, Burnetti P.A.

Premonition Analytics helps us evaluate case outcomes and settlement probabilities with unmatched accuracy. This tool analyzes historical data to provide insights into potential verdicts or resolutions. It helps us advise clients with data-driven accuracy, reducing guesswork in case strategies. We can also anticipate opposing counsel’s moves, thanks to pattern recognition algorithms embedded within. This proactive approach allows us to prepare with unparalleled foresight and precision.

Premonition Analytics improves client service by aligning expectations with realistic outcomes early on. Clients appreciate clear, informed strategies that reflect their unique circumstances and case histories. This transparency builds trust and minimizes surprises during the litigation or settlement process. The technology ensures no detail is overlooked, providing a distinct edge in case preparation. Ultimately, it’s about delivering clarity, confidence, and results to every client we serve.

Jeffrey A. Preszler, Partner, Preszler Law Alberta

I am a sole proprietor, and I employ only a 10-hour/week tech and SEO assistant and a virtual assistant to answer phones. Technology and software enable me to divorce over 100 couples per year.

Acuity and Square platforms handle scheduling and billing automatically. I charge flat fees, so there is no logging of hours or billing.

The pièce de résistance of my practice, however, is custom Google scripts that create Massachusetts court documents, already filled in with client information, before I even see clients (which occurs, of course, over Zoom).

Clients are required to fill names, dates, addresses, and financial information into (free!) Google Forms questionnaires that I designed. My custom Google scripts take this information and create the court documents. Because I know the business intimately, I am able to create questions that make sense to clients so they can provide accurate information, and I am able to create scripts that take this client information and translate it into the (poorly designed, confusing, and often contradictory) state court forms better than any human can do.

Commercial divorce document software is created by programmers and people who don’t know the details of divorce in Massachusetts, so they can never compare to custom software designed by an expert practitioner.

These efficiencies enable me to handle a huge volume of cases and focus time and energy on the high-skilled part of my job: helping distraught couples disentangle from each other financially and legally in ways that are equitable and emotionally manageable.

Julia Rueschemeyer, Attorney, Attorney Julia Rueschemeyer Divorce Mediation

QuickBooks has my vote because of the way it organizes everything from invoicing to expense tracking. It’s just fantastic. It makes it very easy to whip up professional invoices in no time, and all of them can be customized to fit our firm’s needs. Plus, the ability to accept online payments makes it very easy for our clients to settle their bills.

Also, when you pair it with something like Clio, it integrates without any hassle. You get a complete view of your finances, and all the data stays in sync. You don’t have to deal with double entries or lost invoices, which can be a nightmare during tax season.

Alex Freeburg, Owner, Freeburg Law

One of the most valuable tools we use is Clio, a comprehensive practice management software that has transformed how we operate and deliver client services. Clio centralizes case management, client communications, billing, and document organization into one streamlined platform.

From an efficiency standpoint, Clio eliminates the need for juggling multiple tools and processes. Our team can easily track deadlines, automate workflows, and securely share case documents with clients. This means less time spent on administrative tasks and more time focused on strategy, advocacy, and achieving the best outcomes for our clients.

For client service delivery, Clio’s secure client portal is a game changer. It allows our clients to access real-time updates on their cases, securely upload or view important documents, and easily review and pay invoices online. This transparency and convenience reduce stress, keep clients informed, and help them feel more in control during what can often be an emotionally difficult process.

Ultimately, Clio helps us provide a more organized, responsive, and client-centered experience, which is especially important in family law matters where clear communication and trust are key.

Joe Newberry, Family Law Attorney, Newberry Law

Our law firm leverages three essential technologies to enhance client service and streamline operations. Case management software like Litify has transformed how we handle cases. It centralizes all client data, deadlines, and communications in one place. This system dramatically reduces administrative time. It also minimizes errors and ensures our team has instant access to critical case updates and documents.

DocuSign, our e-signature platform, has changed our document processing. It eliminates the need for in-person signatures and paper handling. This tool significantly accelerates contract executions and agreement completions. As a result, we can dedicate more time to personalized client support and strategic case management.

Lastly, Westlaw serves as our primary legal research platform. It provides immediate access to up-to-date case law and legal precedents. This comprehensive database enables our lawyers to conduct thorough research efficiently. Through Westlaw, we ensure we provide well-informed counsel based on the most current legal developments and relevant cases.

Dioselvi Lora, Certified Paralegal, Freedland Harwin Valori Gander (FHVG)