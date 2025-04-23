Call for Submissions for Volume 3 Issue 1 by Trends in Intellectual Property Research

Trends in Intellectual Property Research is a refereed journal, and all published articles are peer-reviewed.

Trends in Intellectual Property Research (DOI: 69971; ISSN: 3007-8539 (Online), 3007-8520 (Print) publishes research papers, review papers, case comments and books reviews related to all aspects of intellectual property law, including but not limited to patents, copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets, industrial design, layout design of integrated circuit, unfair competition, and antitrust. Trends in Intellectual Property Research is a refereed journal, and all published articles are peer-reviewed.

Who can Submit?

Academicians/practitioners/students

Theme

Any Article/Manuscript having Intellectual Property Research as a major component.

Submission Guidelines

The sequence of manuscripts following: Title; Abstract; Keywords; Introduction; Method (for original research articles); Analysis; Conclusion; and References.

Email ID for Submission

Mail the Article at ahirzia@gmail.com or if the author wants to Submit it online through our portal and follow the status of their application, then they can simply click on the following Link: https://iprtrends.com/TIPR

Final Date for reception of Manuscript

15th June 2025

Contact

Email ID for Queries: ahirzia@gmail.com