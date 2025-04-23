Call for submissions for Volume 3 Issue 1 by Legal Research & Analysis

Legal Research & Analysis is a refereed journal, and all published articles are peer-reviewed.

Legal Research & Analysis (DOI Prefix: 10.69971; ISSN: 3007-6455 (Online), 3007-6447 (Print) publishes research papers, review papers, case comments and books reviews related to all aspects of laws including but not limited to legal issues, legal systems, and the legal profession. Legal Research & Analysis is a multidimensional legal research journal, seeking scholarly work on any topic of theoretical, interdisciplinary, comparative, and other conceptually oriented inquiries into law and law reforms. Legal Research & Analysis particularly publishes articles that study law from such perspectives as legal philosophy, law and economics, legal history, criminology, law and literature, and feminist analysis. Legal Research & Analysis is a refereed journal, and all published articles are peer-reviewed.

Who can Submit?

Academicians/practitioners/students

Submission Categories

Research papers/reviews/case comments/book reviews

Themes

All studies having law as a major component.

Submission Guidelines

The sequence of manuscripts following: Title; Abstract; Keywords; Introduction; Method (for original research articles); Analysis; Conclusion; and References.

Email ID for Submission

Submit online through our portal and follow the status of their application, then they can simply click on the following Link: https://legalresearchanalysis.com/

Important Dates

15th June 2025

Contact Information

For any queries, please contact at ahirzia@gmail.com