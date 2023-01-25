3 Different Parties May End Up Paying for a Truck Accident in Little Rock

There are a few different types of compensation that may be the responsibility of the employer of the truck driver, the individual driver, or a manufacturer.

Little Rock, AR – Liability for large semi trucks and commercial vehicles can be complex. There are some individual drivers who are responsible for their own mistakes and negligence behind the wheel, however their employers and others can be implicated in some cases as well. Regardless of who is responsible, they should have relevant insurance and it is possible that the provider will offer the victims a settlement to cover their costs and losses. However, a settlement should not always be accepted after an initial offer, and an attorney who focuses on truck accident cases in Little Rock can provide more specific details during a consultation.

The individual driver

Some truckers are either considered independent contractors or owner operators because they own their vehicle and do not work full time for just one company. This means that if an accident happens, they must have their own insurance coverage to pay for the losses. They may also be sued in their individual capacity if necessary, as there is no parent company who is responsible for them.

Employers of truck drivers

The most likely scenario following a semi truck crash in Arkansas is that the driver’s employer will be responsible. This is because any company is liable for negligence committed by workers during their standard hours of employment and while they are engaged in their normal job duties. This legal doctrine extends to all types of employers and all kinds of torts that can result in civil cases for compensation.

Vehicle manufacturers

In motor vehicle accident lawsuits, there is always the possibility that the crash was not due to driver error. Any kind of failure due to defective parts or improper design of the vehicle can be the financial responsibility of the company that manufactured and shipped the vehicle. This implicates various aspects of products liability law, where the manufacturer can be strictly liable for any damage that happens because of their manufacturing errors.

Paying for the costs of a truck collision

There are a few different types of compensation that may be the responsibility of the employer of the truck driver, the individual driver, or a manufacturer. Medical costs for treatment for victims are normally factored into economic damages, and these will likely be covered under the trucking company’s liability policy. Property damage is usually covered under standard liability policies for commercial vehicle accidents as well. If there is a civil lawsuit for serious injuries or a wrongful death, the plaintiff is able to ask for non-economic compensation as well, and these damages can be substantial if there are substantial or life changing injuries.

Additional advice about truck accident lawsuits or other legal issues

USAttorneys.com can help people who need to get in touch with a lawyer in their area. There is assistance available at 800-672-3103 to anyone who is looking for a referral.