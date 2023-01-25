Details on the ODOT Truck Collision that Occurred Just Minutes Away from Cleveland

Because the ODOT truck driver was able to act quickly and maneuver out of the way, it prevented the crash from being more serious than it already was.

Officers with the Cuyahoga Heights Police Department were dispatched to the scene of a six-vehicle collision on Friday, Jan.13, 2023, that surprisingly ended with no injuries. WKYC reported that the collision happened on I-77 South between Grant Avenue and State Route 21, just minutes away from Cleveland1.

When officers arrived, they found an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) plow truck straddling the concrete center wall. The truck driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle after attempting to dodge the pile of vehicles that had already collided on the interstate.

Because the ODOT truck driver was able to act quickly and maneuver out of the way, it prevented the crash from being more serious than it already was.

The accident involving an ODOT plow truck closed I-77 for nearly three hours

Although the ODOT driver was able to maneuver out of the way to avoid crashing into the other damaged vehicles, he still struck the median wall. Given the position of the vehicle, officials had to shut down both the north and south sides of the interstate. It took ODOT crews, police, and fire rescue nearly three hours to remove the truck and clean up the debris.

The news source noted that officials are attributing the multi-vehicle crash to poor roadway conditions and inclement weather.

If you suffered injuries in a truck accident that was caused by inclement weather or poor roadway conditions, you might be entitled to compensation for pain and suffering, medical expenses, and more. When a driver suffers injuries at the expense of poorly maintained roads, they can sometimes bring a claim against the city in which the accident occurred.

You can find out if you have a valid claim against the city by speaking with an experienced truck accident lawyer.

The other party that might be responsible for covering your medical expenses and lost wages is your insurance company or that of another driver.

How to identify all the liable parties in a truck accident?

While inclement weather is to blame for nearly 21% of the estimated 5.8 million vehicle crashes that happen each year, sometimes, other parties are partially responsible for causing them as well2.

For instance, let’s say a truck driver wasn’t paying attention to the road and rear-ended the vehicle in front of him/her. If it was raining, the trucker could easily blame the slippery roads for the incident, thereby alleviating him/her from being viewed as negligent. In turn, this could remove the company he/she works for from having to compensate you for your injuries.

To avoid this and hold all responsible parties accountable, you’re advised to consult with a Cleveland truck accident lawyer. A truck accident attorney will assess all the details of the accident to ensure all liable parties are held responsible for their role in the accident.

