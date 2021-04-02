3 Mistakes to Avoid When Generating Business Leads: A Guide by Jason E Fisher

Building a business mailing list is only helpful for your email marketing efforts when it is going in the right direction.

It’s no secret that building a mailing list is key to any successful email marketing campaign. It enables you to connect with your potential customers, engage with them, and turn them into new customers. However, much of your email marketing campaign’s success depends on the quality of your email list. A list that doesn’t target your audience is less likely to yield results than the one that includes emails of whom you want to reach. That means you need to pay meticulous attention when building a business mailing list for your email marketing campaign and avoid common pitfalls that may affect the accuracy of your list.

Jason E Fisher on the Few Mistakes You Need to Avoid to Build a Powerful Email List for Your Business. One should keep the below points in mind:

Asking for too much information

Building a business mailing list is very much like fostering a new friendship. When you are trying to know someone, you don’t throw a bunch of intimate questions at them, or else you may scare them away. Likewise, when you are trying to build an email list, you don’t want to scare your prospects away by requesting too much information, especially when interacting with them for the first time. It’s generally best to avoid asking for their email address and phone number on the first encounter. Besides, you may want to minimize the time it takes to subscribe to your newsletters or other services. The best course of action is to only ask for their name and email address for subscription since asking them to fill in dozens of fields can put them off.

Offering a weak reward

Today, people know how marketing works. So, if you want to trick your potential customers into being a part of your business mailing list by offering them a weak incentive, you are likely to do more harm than good. If you are offering a reward to attract more subscribers, you want to make sure that it is worth their time and efforts. Plus, be sure that you are not making empty promises and the reward is better than what your competitors may be offering. If you think spending on customer incentives is a bad idea, you may consider buying a mailing list from a verified data provider for your marketing campaign to sidestep all the hassles.

Not welcoming your customers

Once your prospects sign up for your newsletter, you still need to do a lot of work. The next step is to follow through with your promise to offer a reward. According to Jason E Fisher, email should welcome the subscriber, acknowledging them for their efforts and decision to join your subscription. But make sure you also deliver the promised incentive in that email so that they don’t delete the subscription.

Building a business mailing list is only helpful for your email marketing efforts when it is going in the right direction. Make sure you don’t repeat the mistakes that most businesses make when building an email list.