5 Tips by Marcus Debaise to Reopen Small Businesses after the Coronavirus Pandemic

As many places are reopening after the lengthy lockdown period, the success and growth of small companies and businesses are still in the mist. But, some companies are focusing to increase their sales and customer confidence, says Marcus Debaise.

According to a small business survey, more than 75% of small businesses started in 2021 with a positive outlook on their economic security as well as their finances.

In this article, we will discuss the top 5 tips that can help you to reopen your small business post coronavirus pandemic. Let’s get started.

Improve Your Engagement

Focus on engaging and building a relationship with local communities to empathize with customers and employees. Many states have introduced new guidelines to reopen the business. Still, customers aren’t convinced enough to engage with small businesses again.

Local companies or brands must earn the community’s trust. The company which takes one step further other than adopting the local state health guidelines will be the winner. They will establish a good relationship within their communities between their customer, their business, and their employees.

Businesses must ask staff and other customers about their point of view in restarting. Ask your social media followers, patrons, or your potential customers to know what can make them feel safe. You can also get feedback by posting questions on your social media platforms along with reading comments. Whatever step you take, you must start the conversation with them.

Marcus Debaise Suggests You Prepare Yourself

PPE is a common phrase these days thanks to the coronavirus. You can use the money or funds from PPA (Paycheck Protection Program) to purchase a PPE kit as a non-payroll expense. This means thousands of small businesses or companies can earn PPA loans by protecting their customers and staff.

There are different types of protective equipment that can be considered a PPE kit. However, the most common PPE kits for business purposes are:

Disposable gloves.

Face mask or face protection equipment such as goggles or shields.

Reusable, disposable, or surgical masks.

Small businesses should reopen by doing these two things: First, recognize any virus or potential hazards and provide health equipment to staff and employees. Second, train your employees to get familiar with PPE kits.

Develop a Plan

When you’re planning to reopen your small business post lockdown, it’s mandatory to develop a proper plan. Here are some points that you should include in your plan:

Build your offerings or inventory again. This is the perfect time to reassess your offerings with a great return on investment. You should also make some efforts to present those in front of your potential customers.

Get familiar with your occupancy guidelines and don’t change them regularly. Many businesses have changed their occupancy requirements after reopening.

Expand the physical reach as well as the digital reach of your business.

Try to sanitize your employees as per health guidelines. You can also use temperature checking equipment.

Communicate

Marcus Debaise says that email, television, and social media platforms are great ways to spread awareness and communicate. When a business has something special or substantial, the effect of communications is doubled.

If you’re thinking to expand your business to various communities, you should offer:

Safety precautions

Long operation hours

Faster delivery services

Increase in products and services

Build Partnerships

Small businesses should focus on building partnerships to expand the growth of their audience. This is one of the most effective ways to generate consumer interest. There are three valuable partnerships:

Micro-influencers who can promote or post something related to your business for free.

Lifestyle bloggers who can make a blog about your businesses in exchange for a minimal fee.

Complementary businesses can help you with collaborations to develop awareness.

Conclusion

These are the 5 tips you should remember when reopening your small business after the coronavirus pandemic. Many small businesses have shown enough compassion and virtue by supporting their communities during tough times. When they show their goal and passion, they will undoubtedly increase their chances of a successful reopening.