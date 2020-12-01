3 Things to Know about Burn Injury Cases and Claiming Compensation

The best way you can measure the damages caused is by consulting an experienced personal injury attorney dealing with burn cases.

A burn case, especially if it is severe, causes much pain, leaving you with lost wages, huge medical expenses, and emotional turmoil. Then, you can recover the damages caused by filing a workers’ compensation claim in a court of law. A minor burn in the kitchen is different from the one caused in your place of work leading to permanent scarring and disability. Then, severe chemical burns in labs are hazardous too.

According to an article published on https://www.nytimes.com, a student received $60 million, who was surrounded by flames in some chemistry accident in New York. Here are three essential things to know about burn injury cases and claiming compensation:

1. Different kinds of burns

A burn may fall under three categories. These include first-degree, second-degree, and third-degree burns. First-degree burns are mild and do not call for medical attention. You can use over-the-counter topical creams to alleviate the pain or suffering. These injuries heal within a couple of days.

Second-degree burns mean blistering, red skin, as well as pain. Such injuries need the attention of a doctor or medical care.

Third-degree burns are severe and pervade the skin, damaging tissues, the skin turning leathery and dry. It may also look brown, black, or white. Anyone with third-degree burns needs immediate and emergency medical attention.

2. Burn injuries at work

Any type of burn injury at your place of work or while you are working qualifies for workers’ compensation without a doubt. This system is available in all states to offer fair compensation to a burnt victim for the pain, suffering, medical costs, and lost earnings, whether temporary or permanent. Lipcon & Lipcon, P.A. discusses burn injury cases with all its clients to help them receive fair compensation.

The greatest benefit of workers’ compensation is that it covers any staff irrespective of the fact whether he or she including the employee was responsible for the burn or not. The key aspect to consider when it comes to workers’ consideration is whether the employee was in his or her place of work and if the person was working when the incident occurred.

3. Filing a burn injury case

You can file a claim if the burn caused you pain and cost your money due to medical treatment or hospitalization. A minor burn that you treat yourself will not come under, compensation claim. The goal of a personal injury suit is to restore the claimant to the original position he or she was before the accident.

In case, there are medical expenses and lost income due to absence from work, one can recover such damages from the claim. Then, you need to prove aspects of negligence such as an organization owed the claimant a responsibility to ensure care, breach of duty, the breach causing the injury, and the burn leading to monetary loss.

Conclusion

The best way you can measure the damages caused is by consulting an experienced personal injury attorney dealing with burn cases. The professional should have dealt with similar cases and be knowledgeable about the law.