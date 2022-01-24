5 Laws That Exist on Social Media That Everyone Should Know

Social media is a place where anything can happen. Unfortunately, it is not uncommon to find people who are trying to scam you.

Sometimes, people run into danger because they don’t realize that they’re being watched online. Most of the time, being watched online isn’t necessarily a bad thing because there are laws set in place that need to be abided by by all users. When a person thinks that the internet and social media are like the wild west where you can do anything you want without consequences, this is how trouble starts.

With this being said, there are rules in place when it comes to using social media that everyone should be aware of. If a person doesn’t know about these certain laws, there is a danger of finding yourself in legal trouble. And as the old saying goes, it’s not good to let ignorance be your downfall. Online, and especially on social media, there are measures in place to protect people online, and most social media platforms want to make sure that their users are being treated fairly and have a pleasant place to go. In order to make sure that you are abiding by these rules, here are the five most common laws on social media that you should be aware of.

1. Copyright Material

One of the more common laws that most people are aware of, you have to be careful that you are not using someone else’s content for monetary gain, even on social media. For example, most social media platforms have a paid advertising function where users can advertise their products and services on people’s feeds. However, you cannot use someone else’s content to promote yours. Most of the time, it is always better to give a person credit for their work if you are alluding to it, just to be on the safe side. If you are unsure, consider asking the help desk of the platform you’re using.

2. Using Photographs

Photos are very important for you to be aware of because they’re some of the most shared and used content out there. Most photos online are available for you to use and post on social media, but not if you’re using them for monetary gain. If you are going to post any kind of image, it might be best to always give the creator credit. However, using anyone’s photo or images without their consent can lead to legal trouble.

3. Reactions to Reviews

On social media, companies are able to receive reviews online about their business. This is the right of the customers and the business. However, businesses should know that they are definitely taking a risk in allowing customers to post reviews online. They should really be on their game and make sure that they are doing their best so that they can avoid negative reviews. If a business retaliates in a negative way to a customer’s review, this is a serious matter, and the business could be facing legal trouble. A business can leave feedback, but it can’t retaliate.

4. Discriminatory Content

Of course, everyone should be aware of posting discriminatory content. In basic laws, it is illegal to discriminate against people, and this is a serious matter. It is no different on social media. Sadly, it’s easy to see this happening all the time. This could come in the form of cyberbullying or racism. This is why social media platforms are cracking down on the kind of content that they’re allowing on their sites.

5. Fraud

Last, any kind of fraud is illegal on social media. Again, social media is a place where anything can happen. Unfortunately, it is not uncommon to find people who are trying to scam you online and steal your identity or money. There are definitely measures in place on social media to put a stop to all kinds of fraud, and if you think you are detecting any kind, you should report it immediately.

Know the laws of social media today to avoid heartache and legal trouble. Knowing this information will also help you to be watchful for anything unlawful that you see from other users online.