5 Questions Every Attorney Should Ask Before Booking a Deposition Interpreter

In courts where multilingual witnesses are the rule rather than the exception, the quality of your deposition interpreter is a litigation variable, not a logistics detail.

A deposition interpreter is not a commodity you book the way you book a court reporter. The interpreter sitting across from your witness controls something the transcript cannot fix after the fact: whether the witness actually understood the question and whether their answer was rendered accurately into the record. Yet many attorneys treat legal interpreting as an afterthought – a line item confirmed the morning of, with whoever was available. That approach carries real risk, and it shows up in depositions in ways that are expensive to untangle. Before you book your next deposition interpreter, here are five questions worth asking.

1. Are They Certified – and Certified for What?

Certification is not a binary. There is a meaningful difference between an interpreter who holds a general credential and one who is credentialed specifically for legal proceedings. In California, court-certified interpreters must pass the Judicial Council’s Bilingual Interpreting Examination, one of the most demanding interpreter qualification exams in the country. Deposition interpreters are not required by law to hold that credential – but the attorneys who consistently get clean records use certified court interpreters anyway, because the skill set transfers directly.

Ask for the specific credential, the issuing body, and when it was last renewed. A certified interpreter should be able to produce that documentation without hesitation.

2. Do They Have Experience with Legal Terminology in This Practice Area?

Legal interpreting is a specialty within a specialty. An interpreter who handles medical appointments competently may not have the vocabulary for a complex employment discrimination case. One who excels in immigration hearings may struggle with the technical language of a products liability deposition. Legal interpretation requires fluency not just in two languages but in the subject matter being discussed – and that depth comes from experience, not just credentials.

Ask specifically: have they interpreted depositions in this practice area before? How recently? A good interpretation and translation agency will be able to match you to an interpreter with relevant subject matter experience, not simply the nearest available body.

3. What Is Their Show Rate?

This question almost never gets asked – which is why so many attorneys have a story about an interpreter who didn’t show. A last-minute cancellation on a deposition day creates cascading problems: rescheduling costs, witness availability conflicts, opposing counsel friction, and in some cases, sanctions exposure if the deposition cannot proceed.

A professional in-person interpreting services provider should be able to give you a documented show rate. That number matters because it reflects whether an agency staffs with confirmed, credentialed interpreters or simply fills slots. Ask the question. If the agency can’t answer it, that tells you something.

4. Will the Same Interpreter Handle the Full Deposition?

Interpreter consistency matters more in depositions than in most other settings. The interpreter who sat through the first three hours has context — they know how this witness phrases things, what hesitations look like, where the terminology has been tricky. Switching interpreters mid-deposition introduces inconsistency into the record and can affect how testimony reads on paper.

For long depositions, ask whether a second interpreter will be brought in for relief (standard practice for sessions exceeding two hours) and how transitions are managed. The answer tells you whether the agency treats certified interpretation as a professional service or a staffing transaction.

5. How Do They Handle Disputed Renderings?

Even excellent interpreters occasionally produce a rendering that one party disputes. It happens. The question is not whether disputes arise — it is whether the interpreter has the training and professional standing to handle them correctly: acknowledging the challenge on the record, providing an alternative rendering, and deferring to the record rather than defending themselves. Interpreters without formal legal interpretation training often do not know the protocol. That gap creates problems that can follow the transcript into trial.

Ask your prospective agency how their interpreters are trained to handle record disputes. If the answer is vague, keep asking – or find an agency whose interpreters have been through it before.

The Bottom Line

In courts where multilingual witnesses are the rule rather than the exception, the quality of your deposition interpreter is a litigation variable, not a logistics detail. The right interpreter brings certified legal interpretation expertise, subject matter fluency, and the professional discipline to keep the record clean under pressure. The wrong one creates problems you may not discover until opposing counsel points them out.