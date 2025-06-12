5 Steps to Take if You Suspect Nursing Home Abuse

If you have noticed that a loved one who lives in a nursing home is suffering from repeated, unexplained injuries, it’s time to start looking into the situation.

Nursing home abuse is a serious and widespread issue in the U.S., leading to physical harm, emotional trauma, and in severe cases, putting residents’ lives at risk. Unfortunately, abuse and neglect aren’t always easy to spot, especially when the signs are subtle.

In many cases, the root of the problem is systemic—understaffing, poor training, and profit-driven decisions can all lead to inadequate care. If you suspect abuse, taking swift action is critical to protect your loved one.

1. Recognize the Signs

Many nursing home abuse cases involve physical harm. If you notice any of the following types of trauma, it may be a sign that further investigation is necessary:

Bruises, cuts, and burns: These injuries can be accidental and are not always an indicator of abuse, but repeated, unexplained occurrences may suggest your loved one is being mistreated.

Signs of restraint: If you notice marks on your loved one’s arms or legs, it could be an indication that they have been forcibly restrained.

Fractures: Bone breaks are one of the more severe types of injuries that can occur in a nursing home, often resulting from falls and, in some cases, rough treatment.

Pressure ulcers: If your loved one has mobility issues, keep an eye out for ulcers that can form where their skin contacts with a bed or chair. These injuries can be severe and frequently indicate that an individual hasn’t received appropriate care.

2. Document Everything

To file a nursing home abuse lawsuit, you will need to demonstrate that negligence or abuse took place. The moment you begin noticing injuries, start taking pictures of them and writing down anything the staff says about how your loved one suffered them.

If your loved one receives medical care for the injuries they suffered, you’ll need to have thorough records of all treatments. Keep any correspondence you receive from your loved one and, if possible, ask for any journals or diaries they have that might be used to prove abuse took place.

3. Speak With Your Loved One

One of the most important things you can do if you suspect your loved one is being neglected or abused is to speak with them. Bring up the physical signs you may have noticed, but do so gently.

Some questions you may consider asking include:

Do any of the staff members make you nervous?

Are you left alone for a long time on most days?

Do you ever need to use the bathroom and can’t get anyone to help you?

Has anyone ever touched you in a way that felt wrong?

Do you feel safe?

The exact questions can vary depending on what you suspect and your loved one’s cognitive function, but keeping a calm tone and listening attentively to the answers can help your loved one feel at ease about answering them. Reinforce that you’re there to help them.

4. Report the Abuse

Once you have established that the problem exists, it’s time to voice your concerns. If your loved one is not in immediate danger, you may wish to start by filing a complaint with the nursing home itself. Most nursing homes have procedures in place to handle complaints, which may include putting the implicated staff members on leave or employing other types of dispute-resolution strategies.

If you think your loved one is in danger, contact your local authorities immediately so they can assess the situation. They are trained to spot all types of abuse in nursing homes so they will know what to watch for.

Lastly, you can also choose to report your concerns to the state health department or long-term care ombudsman program, which are responsible for investigating rights violations in public organizations.

5. Consult a Nursing Home Abuse Attorney

Speaking with an attorney at a nursing home abuse law firm can help you understand whether you have grounds to file a claim against the facility. Should you choose to move forward, your lawyer can guide you through the process of gathering evidence while also allowing you to focus on what matters most—taking care of your loved one. A nursing home abuse lawyer can also negotiate aggressively with insurance companies, fighting for a settlement that covers the damages you and your loved one have suffered, such as medical bills and emotional suffering.

If You Suspect Abuse, Don’t Hesitate to Act

If you have noticed that a loved one who lives in a nursing home is suffering from repeated, unexplained injuries, it’s time to start looking into the situation. Gather evidence, speak with your loved one, and don’t hesitate to consult a nursing home abuse lawyer if your concerns persist.