5 Tips on What the Future of Work Will Look Like in 2021 and Beyond

The way we work and the way we run our companies is always changing and evolving with the socio-economic trends, but also during times of great stress. There is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly altered the modern business landscape, and if you want to scale up safely in 2021, you need to stay on top of the prevailing trends.

Your focus should be on your employees and how you can maximize their well-being and happiness, but also their efficiency at work, no matter if they are working in-house or scattered around the world. Meticulous employee management and the clever use of technology will allow you to create better budgets for your business as well, as you’ll be able to minimize financial waste and improve your cash flow.

With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at what the future of work will look like in 2021 and the years to come.

Employee health takes center stage

The first and most obvious trend that is dominating and will continue to dominate the business world is employee health. Leaders in every industry need to prioritize the well-being of their employees in order to retain a satisfied workforce, ensure compliance and minimize legal liability, and also attract more talented applicants to their brands. Whether they are working at the office or remotely, employees need to know that you are doing whatever is necessary to help them feel safe and healthy during these trying times.

You need to invest in in-house health solutions and COVID-19 prevention measures to ensure the health of your workforce on-site. When it comes to remote employees, it’s important to adopt a proactive approach to their well-being and prioritize regular online meetings and calls where you will focus on their needs and current mental state. Keep in mind that you not only stand to lose a lot if someone gets sick, but also if your employees start missing work or underperforming because of COVID-induced stress and anxiety.

Outsourcing and the gig economy

There are many reasons the gig economy is bigger than ever before, and the pandemic is one of the key driving forces behind it. Whether it is because companies are downsizing and minimizing payroll expenses, or because the online world has opened new opportunities for freelancers and remote workers, outsourcing is now more popular than ever before.

This is your opportunity to lower your expenses and find the top-talented workers from around the world. Whether you’re working with professionals in high-end web development or if you are outsourcing your content marketing, support, or anything in between, there is no denying that outsourcing brings financial benefits to your company with minimal risk.

Leaders are using software to manage teams

Technology has been revolutionizing the business world across all the industries in the world, and nowadays there is a specialized tool for almost every task, department, and company goal. When it comes to optimizing your workflow and workforce management to elevate efficiency and productivity, it’s important to use the right software that gives you a comprehensive overview of your operation.

This is especially important for decentralized companies and if you are managing multiple offices or stores, or remote teams scattered across the map. The right workforce management tool will provide you with all the features you need to automate repetitive tasks, communicate in real time, and manage every aspect of your operation.

Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly important

Now that the majority of companies from all industries have been forced to invest in digital transformation and online channels, it’s more important that ever before to prioritize cybersecurity. This is not only important for minimizing the risk of litigation in the event of a cybersecurity breach, but also to elevate productivity and efficiency in your business.

Employees need to know that they are safe and secure in the online world to do their jobs effectively, and it’s up to the employer to ensure their safety. Be sure to work closely with your IT experts or your cloud provider to strengthen your internal network and secure all company devices and accounts.

Automating the hiring and onboarding processes

Lastly, don’t forget that technology is also revolutionizing the hiring and onboarding processes. Now that leaders are forced to hire remotely, it’s important to use the right communication tech and screening tools to analyze every applicant and find the best people for the job.

You can also automate parts of your onboarding process to cut time waste and help newcomers settle in quickly. Consider introducing video and audio tutorials and guides, and invest in developing an in-house chatbot to help new employees out on a moment’s notice with any question they might have.

The business world is always changing, and the way we work and manage our employees is evolving as a result. Be sure to act on these tips and trends to elevate the health and safety of your employees, and improve workforce management to take your business forward in 2021.