5 Tips to Prepare Yourself for a Mesothelioma Deposition

A mesothelioma or asbestos deposition is a testimony given by someone with mesothelioma or a person who can support their claim. It’s a vital piece of supporting evidence in an asbestos-related court case, which means it’s essential to be as prepared as possible when the time comes to give it. If you need a helping hand in the days or weeks leading up to your deposition, the following information may prove useful.

Rely on Your Legal Team

As determined as you may be to fight your own battles, relying on a legal team with experience in mesothelioma cases, like Bergman Legal, can be a wise decision to make. You may understand what it is like receiving mesothelioma treatment, but they understand the legal system’s intricacies to fight for the compensation you deserve. Your legal team can also provide you with information on how the deposition will play out while also assisting with the process of reviewing and preparing all relevant documents.

Be Mentally and Physically Prepared

Learning how to fight mesothelioma involves being mentally and physically strong, even when you don’t feel that you can be. In the days leading up to your deposition, do right by your body. Work on your sleep routine, eat nutritious meals and rest before you are required to give your deposition. These small things may be able to prevent fatigue and ensure you remain sharp.

Keep Things Simple and Straightforward

During the deposition process, you will likely be asked several questions to paint an accurate picture of what you are going through. Don’t be afraid to take your time when answering questions or even ask for a question to be repeated if you don’t understand it. Keep your answers direct, and refrain from offering additional information above and beyond what was asked. Doing so may be able to keep your stress at a manageable level.

Stay Calm and Composed

Some questions asked of you in a deposition will test your patience. They may even make you angry or exasperated. Remind yourself of the importance of staying calm, composed, and professional. As tempting as it might be to argue, get angry, or even use sarcasm or humor, the deposition is an occasion for facts relating to asbestos’s impact on you, rather than emotion.

Don’t Engage in Guesswork

You may be asked a question that you genuinely don’t know the answer to. Even if you feel as though you need to answer, you don’t. There is no pressure to provide a guess or to agree with something you don’t know or understand. Fortunately, situations like this may be few and far between. After working with a quality legal team, you can gain an understanding of how the deposition process works and align your knowledge to suit the questions likely to be asked.

Depositions can take an incredible toll on people suffering from mesothelioma and other asbestos-related illnesses. As nervous, stressed, and daunted as you might be for what lies ahead, your legal team will be right by your side to make sure you are as prepared as possible.