Get a Criminal Lawyer if You Have Been Accused of a Crime

There are several laws that apply when a crime is committed by someone. While some of these laws might be different in the several states of Canada, they all fall under the same category known as Criminal Law. If someone is assaulted, murdered, raped or has been robbed, they are victims of a crime. Once the culprit is found and has been charged with the crime, they’ll be arrested and will need to show up to a Criminal Court. This allows the victim to sometimes get compensated, and others time just satisfied by seeing their enemy face prison time.

Civil law concerns pretty much all the disputes other than the ones falling under Criminal Law. These laws are put in place so someone can be held liable for a deliberate mistake they made, often causing problems in someone else’s life or business. People fighting a civil law case are often suing someone else, whether it be for copyright infringement or simply cause they hate their guts. [Editor’s note: There must still be an underlying issue that is actionable under the law. Otherwise, one risks being sanctioned for filing a frivolous lawsuit.] This can also cover a case that concerns someone’s home, usually an eviction or foreclosure case. Civil law also has cases fall under their category which include divorce proceedings or custody, problems normal people have like debt or bankruptcy, etc. A person can sue someone else for damage to their property or even personal harm, and it’ll still be fought in a Civil Court.

There are several differences in a civil court and a criminal court, which often people get confused with. From the judges to their powers, these courts have different penalties for acts committed. While as a punishment, a criminal court can send one to jail for breaking the law, a civil court judge can only order someone to pay a fixed amount of money or a fine, while allowing them to make decisions about their family or their home.

What Goes Down in a Criminal Court?

A criminal court is easy to understand, despite what some people think. In a criminal court, a case will be filed against someone who has committed a crime. The person accused of committing the crime will be known as a defendant. The judge, lawyer and jury assigned to the case will need to prove that the defendant is guilty “beyond a reasonable doubt”. If the defendant is proven to be guilty, they will have to face prison time, depending on the severity of the crime committed by them.

What to Do if You Have Been Accused of a Crime

Panicking is a human reflex. Often we’ll find ourselves going through an experience where we’re left to deal with a problem all by ourselves. This isn’t the case for when you’re accused of committing a crime you know for a fact, you haven’t. Although you will be suggested to get a government-paid lawyer, professionally known as a public defender or legal aid lawyer, these lawyers often have unmanageable caseloads and won’t be able to help your case as good as a professional Criminal Law Firm like Jag Virk Law. These lawyers have been operating around Ontario for ages, and can help you in more ways than you can expect.