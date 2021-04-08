EDM Star Accused of Human Trafficking, Sexual Abuse, and Child Pornography

Electronic Dance Music (EDM) icon, Bassnectar, is being sued by two women over allegations of sex trafficking and other sex crimes.

Bassnectar, an Electronic Dance Music (EDM) icon, was recently hit with a lawsuit accusing him of committing sex crimes. The suit was filed late last week on behalf of two women, and specifically accuses the musician, born Lorin Ashton, of “sex trafficking, child pornography, and sexual abuse.” In addition to Bassnectar, the suit also names Amorphous Music Inc., Bassnectar Touring Inc., Interactive Giving Fund, Red Light Management, and C3 Presents LLC as defendants.

The suit further alleges that the artist’s “positive public image is nothing more than a veil to mask his sinister desires and actions and a means to use his power and influence to groom and ultimately sexually victimize underage girls.” According to the court documents, the girls are accusing Ashton of “using social media, live shows, and more in order to gain young girls trust and would require them to contact him through secretive messaging apps…so that he could groom them for eventual sex acts, get them to send him sexually explicit photographs, and further exploit them for his own gratification.”

To make matters worse, Ashton allegedly invited underage girls to his “hotel room after shows and demand they shower and have unprotected sex with him.” On top of that, he also allegedly provided “large sums of cash and other items of value in exchange.” He would even encourage the plaintiffs to watch the film, ‘American Beauty,’ “which follows a man engaging in a relationship with an underage woman.”

Even though Ashton knew the plaintiffs were underage, he would “would provide tickets and travel arrangements for the young women and would demand sex during their time together and imposed strict rules over them.” The other defendants in the suit often funded and even supported “Bassnectar’s sex trafficking venture.”

According to one of the plaintiffs, Bassnectar met her at a hotel and had “unprotected sex with her before providing her with $1,000.” Later, he allegedly sexually abused her and “required her to abstain from sex with others while he was free to engage with others.” The second plaintiff alleges the musician met her at a hotel and had sex with her “before providing her with cash while she was under 18.” The girl further claims they “had sexual encounters in 10 different states” between 2012 and 2016.

Last July, Ashton announced on social media that he was stepping back from music and added:

“The rumors you are hearing are untrue, but I realize some of my past actions have caused pain, and I am deeply sorry.”

