5 Ways to Optimize Your Landing Pages

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is currently one of the most effective marketing tools in the industry. That’s hardly surprising, considering almost everyone uses keyword research when they want to know more about something. People search for everything from the meaning of words to food recipes to products they might be interested in.

Whether you’re only starting your business or thinking of expanding, an online presence is vital. Some start small with social media accounts, and others immediately launch a fully-functioning website. If you’re part of the latter group, the main goal is to drive your website traffic. To do this, you have to pique the interest of your page visitors.

Landing pages refer to the web pages that appear when a link is clicked on a search engine optimized search result, marketing email, or a caption on an online advertisement. When people search for queries about your company or even just keywords related to your products, the goal is to fulfill ranking factors so you can appear at the top of search engine results pages.

Why Optimize Your Landing Page?

Landing page optimization is, basically, the process of improving your landing page to increase conversions. Instead of solely relying on aesthetics, the redesign involves data and anecdotal evidence that will prove beneficial for the pages on your site. It is best advised to get a feel of your audience first before the website goes live. See what they like and deliver the results.

Understandably, search engine marketing evolves. New trends show up, and you have to be ready to make changes as well. While people tend to gravitate towards the new and shiny, this doesn’t mean you have to redesign your entire page for SEO results.

Optimizing can mean anything from adding widgets, changing your fonts, tweaking a piece of content to the evolving links. The important thing is to evaluate user experience and base most of your landing page optimization on that. Here are some things you can do to improve your conversion and sales rates using your website.

Optimize for SEO

The best scenario for landing pages is when people find them organically. It does happen all the time if they are specifically looking for your company, product, or service. However, it doesn’t compare to the search volume produced when internal links for the landing page are shared via third-party platforms or when they are simply tailored for search engine optimization.

While looking up specific keywords on search engines, if your landing page or content contains the correct number of industry-related and optimized phrases, it will be included in the search’s relevant results. If it ranks high, it could be featured as the first link on the search engine’s first page. This is mostly the aim of this landing page optimization strategy.

When designing or redesigning your landing page and its contents, be sure to include the keywords needed. At the very least, when people look up your company or product, a home page should be readily available, and they can be redirected to your website. Knowing if this is practical, uses tools like Google search console to evaluate your site’s traffic and performance.

Keep It Simple But Creative

As designs go, minimalistic may appeal to some but not others. However, it does eliminate visual clutter, especially if your goal is to be informative and not visually pleasing anyway. Moreover, you want your site visitors to be more focused on your call to action. This means giving more emphasis on the anchor texts of “Sign Up,” “Buy Now, “Add to Cart,” and others.

You can also opt for themes and colors that are still aesthetic but subtle and don’t focus away from your content or products. Call to action buttons should be clear and concise. It needs to draw attention and be evident for visitors to recognize immediately. Try to stray away from wordy and lengthy descriptions. Instead, get your message across, plain and simple.

Brand Consistency

Building a brand from the ground up is no easy job. Most of the time, companies have visions or goals to try to stick to and sell to consumers. In line with this, their branding, business practices, motifs, and eventually, their reputation will follow. You might think this has nothing with a landing page, but it could play a big part in attracting more leads and sales. You can learn more about lead generation on google.

When you introduce your product or service to potential customers, you want them to relate a specific thing — food, electronic device, clothes, cars, whatever you’re selling — to your name. This means branding these products with your logo and making sure people pay attention to it.

The same applies to your landing page. When people associate your brand with a certain standard, it is best to cater to these expectations. For example, clicking on your landing page from a search engine optimization result and seeing a neon-themed website for a company that offers legal assistance is not on-brand.

Moreso, if you are advertising on social media or other third-party platforms by link building, the ad placed there should reflect the one posted on your landing page. Be consistent in your descriptions, offer, photos, and visual presentation. Otherwise, your customers will find your content sketchy and might write it off as non-legitimate.

Use Live Chat or Chatbots

Having a 24/7 connection to customers is essential in the internet age. Customers can come from all over the globe, should your brand become big enough for the international scale. This means that inquiries about your product or service could come at any time. While FAQ pages are all well and good, some customers have particular concerns.

As a solution, you can set up chatbots or live chats on your landing page. It is both convenient, easy, and accessible to both you and your customers. Not to mention, immediate assistance to inquiring web visitors tend to convert warm leads into guaranteed sales. Everyone loves good and personalized customer service, after all.

Even better, when you keep track of these chats, you can look at the transcripts for study and analysis. This way, you can cater to questions better and faster in the future. Another advantage to chat services on your landing page is you can leave your information for customers to take note of. You can also leave other details, such as tutorials or related links. You can also choose a reputed digital marketing agency like Leadadvisors for doing this work for you so that you can get the best results.

Feature Reviews from Real Customers

For every purchase made online, reviews are almost the first thing people look for. More feedback on a product or service means people liked (or disliked) it enough to form their thoughts and opinion of it. Not only that, but these reviews also allow businesses to improve or alter whatever is needed to satisfy customers.

Social proof such as a well-earned five stars out of five with stellar feedback somewhere on your landing page could attract leads better than a good old product advertisement. Call them testimonials, but when it’s real people that spread your brand through word of mouth, you’ll be surprised at how effective and persuasive they can be.

A useful review from a loyal customer referring your product or service to their close friend or family member can be extremely effective marketing. They could help you build a small group of audience that not only genuinely enjoy your products but become known as a brand with a good reputation as well.