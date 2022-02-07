6 Ways That Attorneys are Working from Home

A number of jurisdictions have employed virtual venues for almost every type of hearing.

Lawyers typically have very demanding schedules. They have to balance numerous responsibilities with multiple clients. The work that they do is often rather complex and requires strong attention to detail. Lawyers must be fastidious about how they structure their schedules in order to complete a heavy workload of challenging tasks. Working remotely can help attorneys use their time more productively and better serve clients. Here are six ways that the legal profession is working from home.

1. Performing Marketing Activities

To bring in new business, firms generally can’t rely wholly on referrals. Professional responsibility regulations put some limitations on how they advertise their services and pursue clients in person. Lawyers need well-targeted marketing initiatives to get clients to come to them. Firms’ marketing techniques have to help them stand out against their competitors and create a strong presence everywhere that their competitors do.

To work remotely on marketing, firms can use programs that integrate multiple marketing activities into one interface. A comprehensive look at separate functions onto a single application makes it easy to track how much interest different outreach efforts are able to produce. Metrics using real-time data on traffic from social media accounts and websites can give firms insight about which tactics are working and which are missing the mark.

2. Conducting Client Intakes Virtually

For a successful a new client intake, lawyers have to forge an interpersonal connection that inspires immediate trust and confidence. In a first-time meeting, lawyers have to ask potential clients a lot of intensive questions. Specifically, they need to find out exactly what people would like for their counsel to do on their behalf and also evaluate evidentiary or logistical matters related to their legal needs.

Meeting with prospective clients by phone is a good way to connect with clients in a way that accommodates them. Many people may feel somewhat uncomfortable when they are reaching out to a lawyer for the first time, particularly when the matter that they need legal assistance to manage is unfamiliar to them. Being able to talk to someone in a comfortable setting may help to put them at ease. During an intake call or video conference, lawyers or their support staff can offer some basic information about what goes into a representation that gives potential clients the confidence and support that they need to forge ahead and retain legal services.

4. Managing Representations

Better organizational infrastructure online is helping lawyers keep clients current about what’s happening with a representation. Clients want to have continual access to their attorneys for updates and help with questions. Poor communication is one of the most common complaints that clients have about lawyers. Taking advantage of a hybrid workplace helps lawyers touch base with their clients with regularity. Lawyers can track communications with ease while also helping them use time more efficiently so that they can devote adequate resources to each client.

5. Reviewing Discovery Materials

In a representation that involves litigation, a lot of the hours that attorneys spend serving their clients goes towards discovery. Attorneys can now receive discovery information electronically, and some states legally require parties to provide electronic materials when requested.

6. Attending Hearings

A number of jurisdictions have employed virtual venues for almost every type of hearing. Now, lawyers are often able to make court appearances from the comfort of home.

This development is fantastic for the legal profession because lawyers often have to spend much of their time in court waiting for their turn on a docket. Virtual hearings have had the effect of tightening up dockets’ schedules, and attorneys can have more precise times for hearings instead of having to spend hours in a setting where they can’t get other work done.

The flexibility that working remotely offers lawyers helps them to meet deadlines, stay organized, and stay connected with clients. Utilizing good technological tools for communication equips legal teams to work together efficiently and assure that they are handling every element of a representation effectively.