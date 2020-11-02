6 Ways to Recession-Proof Your Business

If you only learn one thing from reading this article, it should be that you need to be proactive in order to increase the revenue of your business.

Starting your own small business is never easy. But if your small business is going through challenging times, there are always things you can do to ensure your small businesses survive in the long term. Below are some of the most effective strategies which could mean the difference between success and failure.

Locate the problem

First things first, you will have to admit your business is having financial problems. No one enjoys being reminded of their failures, so identifying problems with your business is often a painful experience. But there’s no way you can possibly find a solution, without first understanding the reason why your business is struggling. If you want to survive challenging times, you first need to locate the main cause of your problems.

Focus on core business

The concept of diversification is often simplified by many small business owners to be anything different. But in reality, simply adding something new to your business isn’t diversification. In fact, not only is it often a waste of resources, it can actually cause more harm by taking focus away from whatever it is you do the best. Instead of damaging your reputation and brand, remove anything extra from that doesn’t generate profit and focus on your core business.

Check your pricing

It’s always important to know exactly where your small business stands within the marketplace, especially when it comes to product pricing. Have an in-depth analysis of your direct competition and compare their pricing structure with yours. This is important because, despite how loyal your existing customer base may seem, if your competitor is offering better deals, you may lose their business completely.

Reduce employee expenses

No small business owner wants to lay anyone off. So instead of firing your employees, look for other inventive ways to restructure your business, trim your budget, and cut down on your expenses. For example, temporarily remove employee perks such as gym memberships or lunch meetings. You can also reduce the number of wages by allowing staff to work fewer hours each day, or even downsize to a rolling 4-day work week. Your business itself won’t suffer as long all of the necessary work gets completed, and you’ll end up saving a decent slice of money each week.

Change marketing techniques

Rather than reducing marketing budgets, the key to ensuring your small business makes it through difficult times is to move to low-budget types of marketing. Because without any advertising, winning new customers is almost impossible, which means your income revenue will decrease even further. Look for low-budget ways to market your business such as PR, public speaking, and networking on social media websites.

Talk to creditors

Unsurprisingly, many entrepreneurs think not making payments on time makes them a failure, so they become too overwhelmed or embarrassed to discuss the issue with their creditors. But simply ignoring the problem and not talking to creditors will only make this bad situation that much worse. The best way to deal with this situation is to contact your creditors first, especially if you have a positive working relationship with them, and discuss what options are available for repaying your debts. If you have a solid history of making reliable payments in the past, your creditors will be much more likely to understand your situation for what it is and ultimately want to help keep you in business.

Final thoughts

If you only learn one thing from reading this article, it should be that you need to be proactive in order to increase the revenue of your business. It’s also important you think carefully about your situation and weigh up all the possible options before making any major decisions. As long as you plan ahead, keep your focus, and execute everything correctly, your business should be able to survive even the most difficult times before emerging even stronger on the other side.