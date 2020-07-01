60K Pounds of Chicken Nuggets Recalled Due to Contamination

After receiving reports from consumers about rubber materials, Pilgrim’s Pride issued a recall for certain lots of chicken breast nuggets.

Chicken nugget lovers, beware. Earlier this week, Pilgrim’s Pride issued a recall for nearly 59,800 pounds of chicken breast nuggets over concerns they may be contaminated with rubber material, according to the Department of Agriculture. At the moment, the specific product affected by the recall includes:

4-lb. plastic bag packages containing ‘Pilgrim’s FULLY COOKED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS’

According to the recall notice, the product was distributed to retailers throughout Idaho, Arizona, Texas, and Oregon. Additionally, the product has a ‘Best-by’ date of May 6, 2021, and the following lot codes are printed on the boxes they’re shipped in:

0127105009

0127105010

0127105011

0127105012

0127105013

0127105014

0127105015

0127105016

Based in Waco, Texas, Pilgrim’s Pride decided to issue the recall after it received a customer complaint “about rubber pieces in the product.” Fortunately, there have been no confirmed reports of consumers experiencing adverse health reactions from consuming the product.

For now, consumers who have the recalled product should either throw it away or return it for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns, contact (800) 321-1470.

